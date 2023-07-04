Food hall that was once one of the trendiest places in Toronto has permanently closed

Superfresh has announced that it has closed its doors for good. The Asian food hall opened in the Annex last May to lots of excitement but never seemed to quite live up to its potential.

The team behind the venue shared the news in an Instagram post on Saturday, thanking customers for their patronage and encouraging them to continue supporting the businesses that were housed by the 4,000 square-foot complex.

The comments beneath their farewell post are filled with choruses of well-wishes and condolences alike.

During its year-long run, Superfresh was home to Big Beef Bowl, Jajan, Katsupan, Ssam Cha, The Good Goods, Auntie's Supply and co-founder Trevor Lui's own Baobird.

On top of hosting several Asian food vendors, the venue also served in-house drinks courtesy of Bar Superfresh.

Several of the restaurants who had set up shop in the food hall have locations elsewhere in Toronto, so luckily it's not the last time you'll bite into a chicken katsu sandwich or gua bao.

Superfresh didn't share what's going to be happening with the space they occupied — or why they shut down — but they did offer a look back on their conception.

"Superfresh was built on amplifying Asian-owned small businesses in Downtown Toronto and creating a space for the community," they said in a statement on Instragram.

"We hope that the story and foundation of Superfresh continues to live within our beloved communities."