Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
cora pizza toronto

Toronto pizza joint has closed after 40 years and been replaced by its rival

Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

After decades of competing for pizza slice supremacy, the age-old rivalry between two neighbouring pizza joints in Toronto is officially over.

Cora Pizza, formerly located at 656A Spadina Ave., first opened up in 1984 along with its next-door rival, Papa Ceo, commencing the polarizing pizza war that divided local residents and University of Toronto students for years to come. 

The two pizza joints — both well-known for their wide variety of toppings and flavours — were founded by members of the same family. One pizza chef even worked at Cora's for 20 years before moving over to Papa Ceo, heating up the tense rivalry even further. 

Over the decades, both pizza joints developed their own sizeable fan base, with post-lecture hunger often leading streams of students to the familiar scent of piping hot pizza dough and cheesy goodness. 

Now, it looks like Cora Pizza has officially closed up shop, with Papa Ceo moving into the same space to declare itself champion of the long-standing pizza feud. 

"Cora and Ceo were mortal enemies for decades. I remember the slice wars of 1994 there," one pizza lover wrote in response to the news. 

It appears as though the unanticipated changeover occurred within the past few weeks, with most of Cora's recognizable decor gone and walls bare. 

You can now find Papa Ceo's at Cora's original location at 656A Spadina Ave., signalling the very end of the divisive pizza battle.

blogTO attempted to contact Papa Ceo to get additional information about the recent move but did not receive a response back in time for this publication.

Lead photo by

Papa Ceo
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto pizza joint has closed after 40 years and been replaced by its rival

Toronto actor confused after buying protein bar box with individually wrapped wood

10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto this summer you need to try

You can buy the actual bar from Toronto's legendary Brunswick House

People in Ontario drag Wendy's after conflicting promotion chaos

Here are 25 highlights from Toronto's Roncesvalles Polish Festival

Toronto neighbourhood devastated after local grocer suddenly shuts down

Toronto restaurant scene called out after TikToker served 'foul and disgusting' $25 salad