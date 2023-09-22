Toronto pizza joint has closed after 40 years and been replaced by its rival

After decades of competing for pizza slice supremacy, the age-old rivalry between two neighbouring pizza joints in Toronto is officially over.

Cora Pizza, formerly located at 656A Spadina Ave., first opened up in 1984 along with its next-door rival, Papa Ceo, commencing the polarizing pizza war that divided local residents and University of Toronto students for years to come.

This may not be huge news to some of you but the two pizza shops beside each other at Spadina and Harbord, Pepa-Ceo and Cora’s are no more!!! I have been invested in this for TWELVE YEARS. pic.twitter.com/qAskxrx9PV — Dan Seljak (@anotherglassbox) September 19, 2023

The two pizza joints — both well-known for their wide variety of toppings and flavours — were founded by members of the same family. One pizza chef even worked at Cora's for 20 years before moving over to Papa Ceo, heating up the tense rivalry even further.

Over the decades, both pizza joints developed their own sizeable fan base, with post-lecture hunger often leading streams of students to the familiar scent of piping hot pizza dough and cheesy goodness.

This was my sole food supply in the second year of undergrad. $1.25 for a slice & pop — JJ Fueser (@jjfForward) September 20, 2023

Now, it looks like Cora Pizza has officially closed up shop, with Papa Ceo moving into the same space to declare itself champion of the long-standing pizza feud.

noticed this today- absolutely devastated. but was also confused because it looked like papa c took cora’s old spot? I haven’t been down in a while so maybe that was an old move but either way massive loss for the pizza community :( — anothercoin (@maxmkellyTO) September 19, 2023

"Cora and Ceo were mortal enemies for decades. I remember the slice wars of 1994 there," one pizza lover wrote in response to the news.

It appears as though the unanticipated changeover occurred within the past few weeks, with most of Cora's recognizable decor gone and walls bare.

You can now find Papa Ceo's at Cora's original location at 656A Spadina Ave., signalling the very end of the divisive pizza battle.

blogTO attempted to contact Papa Ceo to get additional information about the recent move but did not receive a response back in time for this publication.