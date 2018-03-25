City
Tanya Mok
Posted 6 hours ago
fire toronto

Fire engulfs popular Toronto restaurants on Bloor

Toronto Police are investigating the cause of a fire that engulfed a two-storey building in Bloordale last night. 

The three-alarm blaze was reported at 6 p.m., which broke out inside Brock Sandwich, and took Toronto Fire around two hours to the extinguish fire.

Employees of the sandwich shop were forced to evacuate the building, along with residents of the upstairs unit.

Neighbouring Vito's Barber was also affected as was Dosa Mahal, a popular South Indian restaurant, which was forced to evacuate its customers and employees.

No injuries were reported following the accident. 

This is the second fire to force several restaurant evacuations in two days.

Just yesterday, Christie Pit's Banjara went up in flames, reportedly due to a kitchen fire that escalated into full-blown blaze, sending one firefighter to the hospital.

