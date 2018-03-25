Fire engulfs popular Toronto restaurants on Bloor

Toronto Police are investigating the cause of a fire that engulfed a two-storey building in Bloordale last night.

The three-alarm blaze was reported at 6 p.m., which broke out inside Brock Sandwich, and took Toronto Fire around two hours to the extinguish fire.

Crazy fire just now near Bloor and Margueretta, during the magic hour cc: @bigonbloorfest #TorontoFire pic.twitter.com/xhy1JBfNqm — Andrew Williamson (@aswilliamson) March 24, 2018

Employees of the sandwich shop were forced to evacuate the building, along with residents of the upstairs unit.

Neighbouring Vito's Barber was also affected as was Dosa Mahal, a popular South Indian restaurant, which was forced to evacuate its customers and employees.

UPDATE: Fire has been extinguished. @BrockSandwich and Vito’s Barber seem most affected. Thankfully, it appears there have been no reported injuries. Thank you to the entire emergency team @TPSOperations @TorontoMedics @Toronto_Fire for your diligent response #DavenportTO pic.twitter.com/AzpmkNWSHA — Cristina Martins (@CMartinsMPP) March 24, 2018

No injuries were reported following the accident.

This is horrendous. Just a few weeks ago, my niece, nephew, mother, and I were deciding whether to go to Banjara or South Indian Dosa Mahal. Now both have had serious fires in just a couple of days. https://t.co/T1CurXW6WI — Farah N. Mawani (@farah_way) March 25, 2018

This is the second fire to force several restaurant evacuations in two days.

Friend was there when it started, seems a fire started upstairs and filled the shop with smoke and everyone had to run outside — Joshua M (@SilverRocket) March 24, 2018

Just yesterday, Christie Pit's Banjara went up in flames, reportedly due to a kitchen fire that escalated into full-blown blaze, sending one firefighter to the hospital.