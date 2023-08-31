Toronto supermarket is permanently closing after 40 years in business

It's officially the end of an era for a beloved family-run supermarket in Toronto's east end, which is bidding farewell to the neighbourhood after four vibrant decades in business.

BJ Supermarket, located at 1449 Gerrard St. E., is an Indian grocery store that's grown to be a reliable stop for affordable produce, and consistently fresh samosas.

News of the supermarket's impending closure began to circulate in community Facebook groups in August, and the main floor of the building it occupies has since been listed for rent.

"After four decades of serving the community, we announce the closure of our store. As a family-operated ethnic specialty shop, we have been deeply honoured to be a part of this vibrant community. Thank you for making these 41 years an unforgettable journey," a statement from the store's management and staff reads.

"We are forever grateful for your support. Please take advantage of our closing specials throughout the store."

According to several local residents, the owners of the supermarket are retiring following a nearly half-century run in the neighbourhood.

The supermarket doesn't seem to have an exact closing date as of yet, and customers have reportedly been told that the shop will most likely be shuttered in the first or second week of September.

"Forty years! We are going to miss this wonderful grocery store," one resident wrote.

"This is a great loss for the neighbourhood," another customer pointed out.

Based on what some customers have been told, you still have a few days left to take advantage of the store's sales before its doors are shut forever.

blogTO attempted to contact the supermarket to confirm an exact closing date but did not receive a response in time for this publication.