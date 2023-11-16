Toronto restaurant known for its pizzas has permanently closed

A longstanding Toronto restaurant known for its wide variety of specialty pizzas has officially closed its doors.

Golden Pizza, located at 1201 Broadview Ave., was far from your average pizza parlour, serving up panzerotti, salads, burgers, Greek dishes, and sandwiches along with its classic pies.

Aside from standard options like cheese and deluxe, the restaurant offered a variety of inventive pizzas, including the "Gold Rush" pizza (featuring potatoes and oregano olive oil), "Getting Figgy with It" pizza (with goat cheese, figs, and caramelized onions), and "Some Like it Hot" with Greek sausage and feta.

In an announcement posted to the restaurant's social media pages, staff shared that the pizza joint would be closing its doors for good after several years in the neighbourhood.

The abrupt announcement elicited numerous devastated reactions in the comments section, with loyal patrons immediately mourning the loss of the restaurant's saucy pies.

"No! I'm so sad to see you guys go! Thank you for all the amazing meals and memories — hope to see you reopen in the future," one person wrote.

"So very sad to hear this — I can't think of another pizza place in Toronto like it," another customer said.

Golden Pizza officially turned off its ovens following its last weekend of service on Nov. 12.

blogTO reached out to the restaurant to confirm the reasoning behind the closure but did not receive a response back in time for this article's publication.