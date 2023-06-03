Popular sandwich shop permanently closing after almost a decade in Toronto

A neighbourhood staple that drew food lovers to Bloordale Village for its gloriously messy sandwiches will be permanently closing soon.

Brock Sandwich, one of Toronto's best sandwich shops, has amassed a loyal following since opening in 2013 for creations like its epic fried piri piri chicken sandwich. However, Brock will close the chapter on June 24, after which the business will be liquidated.

This is a huge loss for the community given that Brock has helped build the neighbourhood up to what it is today.

Like many businesses affected by pandemic closures, Brock was challenged with operating with rising debt, inflation in food costs, rent increases, plus demographic changes resulting from changing times.

However, Brock had also a tough run in the last half of its operation, which included bouncing back after a devastating fire in 2018 that engulfed its two-storey home which had the business turn to crowdfunding to raise funds to help it reopen.

"I've gone through a lot in the last five years [including] a fire with a 13-month closure, which was only opened for nine months [before] COVID hit," Dominic Amaral, owner of Brock Sandwich shares with blogTO.

"It's bittersweet. The stress was just too much. I've been working too much (I am already working 65 hours a week). I've missed pay cheques for myself since January and I just cannot do that anymore. I was already married to the business, but it was just getting too much and, you know, mental health first."

"I need to pay off an HST bill that terrifies me. So, I'll stay open until the 24th, and then just take what I can and work for the summer."

Amaral shares that it is the uncertainties associated with the imminent increased cost of his lease that's behind the difficult decision he's made to close the family-operated shop.

"I've been asking for a new lease," Amaral tells blogTO who has been on a month-to-month lease since last November. "The landlord will be starting renovations in July but [when I ask] what's it gonna cost me? [I'm told:] 'I don't know, it depends on the work.' That only tells me one thing, he’ll probably double it or more.

"There is no protection for business owners [in these circumstances]. I know of a couple people in the neighbourhood [who] have had their leases increase by double."

Amaral has contemplated other options including moving into another location, however, he realized it wasn't a financially viable solution given the massive debt he had going into COVID. Then there were the increasing expenses, the shortage of staff affecting the industry, and needing a break.

"It's getting too expensive. My food cost alone probably jumped 25 to 35 per cent since the COVID restrictions have been lifted. I mean a jug of oil, pre-pandemic cost me $18.99, it got as high as $68, and now it's levelled off at $49. It's insane. I didn't feel right to raise my prices, and I just wanted to stay loyal to my customers, but it just became too much.

"I have a staff [that's] been with me for 10 years. So, it was very difficult to tell him, but I was just riddled with anxiety every morning. The COVID thing really took a toll on my psyche. I stopped drinking alcohol 30 months ago, so it opened my eyes to needing change. I'm looking forward to something new, whatever that might be."

Despite the upcoming closure, Amaral maintains a positive spirit.

"I've been teaching my daughter that change is good. I'm turning 50 in September, and I've been working since I was eight years old. I've never had a summer off. I'm the youngest child of 14 of an immigrant family, so I've known nothing but work. I'll work part-time and step away from being the frontman for a little bit.

"I'm looking forward to spending more time with my beautiful daughter and beautiful wife, who owns a dance studio and I just want to support her. Then I'll kind of figure out what I'm gonna do for the future.

"I've been very fortunate and proud to serve my community," Amaral continues. "It's a great community, and I've got great customers who come in once or twice a week to support me and my family. I'm very grateful for that. It's been a pleasure and it's amazing to see how much the neighbourhood's grown. I'm excited to see where it's gonna go, but unfortunately, I will not be a part of it due to the circumstances."

You can still Brock Sandwiches to fill up on delicious composed sandwiches and help a small family-run business before it closes on June 24.