Toronto restaurant temporarily shuts down because it can't find the right staff to hire

An Asian fusion restaurant in Toronto is temporarily shutting its doors after struggling to find "suitable" staff to hire.

Fish & Loaf, located at 41 Lebovic Ave, Unit A117 in Scarborough, is a Chinese-inspired restaurant that offers a selection of higher-end dry-aged meats and freshly-imported seafood.

The restaurant combines Japanese and European techniques to serve up dishes like A5 Japanese Wagyu, dry-aged Iberico pork, beef tongue skewers, and grass-fed striploin.

On Friday, the restaurant announced via social media that it would be taking a "brief break" after struggling to find the right staff to hire.

"Thank you all for the supports since we had open our doors back in January this year. It was a tough few months but we had fun and learnt a great deal along the way," the announcement reads.

"Finding suitable staffs continued to be challenging and we needed to take a brief break from the business. In this time we will recharge, repair, and regroup."

Fish & Loaf will temporarily close from May 24 to June 14, but service will resume once again on Thursday, June 15. Until then, you can still book reservations at the restaurant for dates after the re-opening.