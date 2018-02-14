The top 10 fried chicken sandwiches in Toronto
Fried chicken sandwiches in Toronto take their inspiration from the American South, Italy and Asia just to name a few. These aren't for the diet conscious but for those looking for stacked bundle of flavour it's tough to beat these for a cheap and filling lunch.
Here are my picks for the top places to eat fried chicken sandwiches in Toronto.
It's all about sandwiches at this Parkdale spot and you don't want to miss their fried chicken rendition where a massive piece of chicken gets deep fried and topped with a spicy slaw and bread and butter pickles.
When it comes to fried chicken sandwiches this Little Italy take-out joint doesn't mess around. Their classic sandwich will land you a huge piece of chicken fried to perfection topped with coleslaw, pickles, smoky chili sauce and buttermilk ranch.
Both the Dundas and King West locations of this popular sandwich joint crank out fried chicken sandwiches galore. Order it parmesan-style with tomato sauce and cheese on a garlic bread bun or opt for the OG with hot sauce, lettuce, pickles and ranch dressing.
The fried chicken and arugula sandwich here comes covered in honey and buttermilk ranch sauces. Find it at both their Junction Triangle and Assembly Food Hall locations.
The Sticky-Icky is the sandwich to get at this mini-chain with three locations in the city. It's a boneless fried chicken thigh with maple garlic, pickles and dirty aioli.
The Mr. Pong's Fried Chicken Sandwich is a menu staple at this Danforth East pub. Sweet and sour fried chicken is topped with a watrecress and pumpkin seed pesto, soy sauteed peppers, grilled onions, wasabi mayo and cilantro.
The lightning fried chicken sandwich comes slathered in a house-made habanero, cayenne, and chicken fat sauce and served on a squishy milk bun at this chicken specialist with locations at Sherway Garden and Union Station.
The King West restaurant replaced their much-Instagrammed Kentucky Handshake Sandwich with a Nashville Hot Chicken one instead. A spicy piece of fried chicken comes with ranch, pickles and romaine lettuce.
For a savoury take on the chicken-and-waffles sandwich, the Cluck Yeah! from this Esplanade joint will do the trick. It's a fried boneless chicken breast between a fluffy jalapeno-cheddar waffle loaded with slaw, chipotle aioli and dill mayo.
This Bloorcourt bar is home to more than drinks. Inside, Five Points Hot Chicken cooks up Nashville hot chicken served both open face and sandwich style.
Jesee Milns at Kitson and Co. With files from Liora Ipsum.
