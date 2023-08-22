Ontario Line subway construction permanently shuts down beloved Toronto bakery

The Danforth is set to lose yet another neighbourhood favourite to the Ontario line subway construction as Greek bakery Akropolis Pastries prepares to close its doors for good after over 40 years in business.

They announced on Instagram that they'll shut down in mid-August, sharing a painting of the storefront alongside a simple message thanking their customers.

Dozens of people took to the comments to express their love for the establishment and their years of service to the community.

"Thank you for your friendly customer service & delicious goodies. You will be missed," said one customer.

Another added, "You always had the best akropolis pies and always great service. Good luck!"

Several more chimed in with hearts and crying emojis, as well as shout-outs to their favourite dishes.

The bakery's president, Bill Gekas, confirmed to the Toronto Star that he received official notice that Akropolis was to be expropriated in the winter of 2022.

He says that the offer from Metrolinx, who had previously promised to compensate affected business owners accordingly, was below market value and that he planned to take the company to court.

He continued, further pressing the company for taking away affordable housing from his upstairs tenants without providing them a suitable replacement.

Akropolis isn't the first Greektown business to announce its expropriation, with Flox on Danforth and Home Hardware the most recent neighbour to share that they've fallen victim to the Ontario line.

They also certainly won't be the last, as Metrolinx has confirmed that they'll be shuttering 13 businesses on the Danforth to make way for construction.

The forthcoming transit line is currently due to open in 2031 — although, if the Eglinton Crosstown LRT is any indication, that won't be the case.