People worry as another Toronto store that's a local favourite closes its doors

Fans of a Toronto flower and house plant shop known for its stunning arrangements for any occasion have been sad to hear of the retailer's forthcoming departure from its main street location, especially following the loss of so many small businesses around the city.

The family-owned Flox on Danforth has been operating out of a storefront near Pape for more than a decade now, and has served as one of those indie spots that brings so much character and warmth to the neighbourhood.

But regulars have been sharing the news that the outlet at 541 Danforth will be shutting down in the coming weeks, with some speculating that it may be due to a rent hike and today's difficult economic landscape that is spelling financial ruin for individuals and businesses alike in Toronto.

But, the pressures of a dramatic spike in the cost of living in the city are actually not the reason the store is closing up shop, contrary to rumours on community Facebook groups.

The family-run business is actually in a good enough position to grow rather than permanently shutter, and is excited to move to its larger studio space near Dundas St. E. and Gerrard St., where it will expand its list of offerings to include workshops and other events.

"We don't currently host workshops because space is too small, so it's definitely something we were keeping an eye out for," management tells blogTO.

"It's a significant expansion, which is super exciting. We're very thankful for the space and our wonderful customers and clients who have been so supportive."

While long-time customers seem sad to lose the spot from the neighbourhood, they also seem committed to following it to its new location, which will be around the back of 184 Munro Street, in unit 4.

The space will continue to take online and phone orders, as well as walk-in customers from the foot traffic the team hopes to maintain, but they'll also be making more of a foray into events planning and even hosting.

Flox will also be partnering up with another company, Lou-Lou's Flower Truck, which is currently online-only aside from a truck posting once a week.

The business feels like the perfect addition to the shop and a complement to the new direction its headed, and also happens to be the brainchild of co-owner Iram's sister and father-in-law.

"We're really keeping it in the family. We've seen that a lot on the Danforth, it's such a community. Small businesses are sometimes dying and COVID made such a difference but we're keepin our small business alive and actually pushing to expand, so we're so grateful."

Iram and her family are seeing the relocation as a step forward that will help combine the background and expertise of her entire family, including her mom, who founded the business and has a whopping 40 years of experience.

"We're taking it to the next level, bringing all of these strings and skills together to offer Toronto something that remains deeply beautiful and sublime in a space that's just gorgeous." In regards to the suspicions that they were leaving due to high rent prices, she adds that "a lot of places come and go but at least for our specific case, no."

For many, Flox has long been a regular stop for them to quickly grab flowers and plants on the go, or to order custom arrangements for special occasions and events. The florist was also known for being the Toronto expert in orchids, a particularly finicky plant.

The family is beginning its move at the beginning of September, and hopes to open mid-month. Its social accounts have already been rebranded with the new Flox Studio name.