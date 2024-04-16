Toronto neighbourhood is doing a late night vintage store crawl

Fashion & Style
A Toronto neighbourhood is hosting a late night vintage crawl this week to showcase their epic thrift stores.

This Thursday, fashion afficionados and thrift hunters alike will get the chance to peruse Little Portugal's network of vintage stores as part of their vintage crawl.

Taking place between 6 and 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, you can join the Little Portugal BIA on a journey along Dundas West, from Ossington to Lansdowne, as you shop your way through the neighbourhood.

Eleven of the neighbourhood's best vintage shops, like Three Fates, Shopcoat, Good Habits, Black Diamond Vintage and more will be staying open late for the festivities, with some even offering cocktails to sip while you shop.

If you miss this one, not to fear: the BIA also hosts free monthly vintage and art gallery crawls on the last Saturday of each month for even more opportunities to explore one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the city.

Shopcoat
