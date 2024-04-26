Fashion & Style
nail salon toronto

A Thornhill beauty salon is going totally viral around the world right now

A Toronto-area nail salon is going completely viral on social media platforms like TikTok all thanks to its "creative" and "genius" marketing videos. 

One recent video posted by Henry Pro Nails, located at 7347 Yonge St. in Thornhill, has already amassed over nine million views and 11,000 comments. 

@henrynails_0910 Trả lời @otakoyakisoba Just a reminder for all our Queen 👸🏻 #nail #comedy #trending #trendingreels #fun #funnyvideos #foru #viral #video #nailsnailsnails #nailsalon #torontonails #vaughannails #markhamnails #scraboroughnailtech #cometomynailsalonyouwillbeaqueen #henrynailqueen ♬ nhạc nền - Henry Nguyen 💅🏻🧑🏻

In the video, the salon's owner, Henry Nguyen, cleverly uses viral clips from across social media that cut to him dropping to the floor, jumping up on a massage chair, doing the splits, and even getting splashed with water just to promote the salon's services. 

"Summer's coming, let's do your pedicure," Nguyen says, as he hilariously falls onto a salon chair. 

@henrynails_0910 Marketing bựa phiên bản nail #funny #dramanail #vietnail #trendingvideo #hottrend #nailsalon ♬ nhạc nền - 👑 Henry Queen 👑

Although the salon owner has made plenty of similar videos in the past, the latest TikTok posted this week has spread like wildfire all over the app, with some U.S. citizens even vowing to travel to the nail salon. 

"I've never wanted to go to a nail salon so much before in my life. I don't know where you are, but I can honestly say I would buy a plane ticket," one person wrote under the video. 

"I'm in Las Vegas WHERE IS THIS NAIL SALON?!? I'll plan my vacation around this location," another person said.

"Companies need to realize this is what we want I'm 100 per cent more willing to go somewhere when it seems like they have good senses of humor​​​​​​," one comment reads. 

Another entertaining video posted by Nguyen in May 2023 also gained over four million views after he demonstrated how customers could perform everyday tasks with long nail extensions

Lead photo by

Henry Nguyen
