IKEA Canada slashes prices on hundreds more items due to cost of living crisis

IKEA is continuing its mission to make life a little more affordable for Canadians.

In January, the Swedish furniture giant announced that it would be investing over $80 million to slash prices on over 1,500 IKEA products.

The company says it has reached another milestone this April, lowering prices on another 800 popular items.

If you've been eyeing the iconic Kallax bookshelves or the Malm bed frame, now's your chance to get it at a reduced price.

These price reductions come after a recent report from the furniture store found that 45 per cent of Canadians say their household finances and disposable income are a top concern, while 37 per cent are concerned about the state of the economy in the country.

"IKEA Canada's commitment to affordability is a promise to our customers – it's about siding with the many Canadians during challenging financial times, and our promise to live up to our vision of creating a better everyday life at home by taking price reductions on the products Canadians value and need the most," said Selwyn Crittendon, CEO and chief sustainability officer at IKEA Canada, in a news release.

In addition to the discounts, customers now have options to spread their payments out over time.

Through Afterpay, shoppers can split purchases into four interest-free payments. The first payment is taken when the order is placed and the remaining three are automatically processed every two weeks.

Afterpay is currently available for online purchases between $50 and $1,000, including any services and taxes.

The company says lowering prices has been a pillar of the brand's "Democratic Design" philosophy for the past eight decades.

It adds that despite the need to tweak some prices to reflect increased costs the business faces, it is committed to reducing prices where possible to make it more attainable for Canadians to shop there.

Here are some of the new additions to IKEA's lower prices:

You can view more products with slashed prices here.

This isn't the only initiative the company is taking to help Canadians with the cost-of-living crisis.

Earlier this month, Canadians applauded IKEA after the company started a petition calling on the government to end taxes on used items.