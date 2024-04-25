Uniqlo is opening a new Toronto store this week

Toronto is about to get yet another Uniqlo store as the latest location of the Japanese brand gears up to open this week.

Uniqlo is steadily expanding its yet in and around the city. After opening an enormous new location at Fairview Mall just under two months ago, the retailer is setting their sights east on their latest new location.

The Japan-based clothing brand first landed in Toronto with their Eaton Centre location back in 2016 — which was also the first location in all of Canada — and has since grown to twenty in the country including four in Toronto.

The latest mall conquered by the Uniqlo Toronto fleet is the Scarborough Town Centre, with their very own location set to host a grand opening on Friday, April 26.

In true Uniqlo form, the opening of the store will be a grand event indeed, with free mochi donuts from Isabella's for the first 300 shoppers and complimentary coffee from Two Bears.

Uniqlo also has Toronto locations at the Eaton Centre, Fairview and Yorkdale.