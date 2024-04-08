Here's what you should do with your solar eclipse glasses now that it's over

Here's what you can do with your solar eclipse glasses now that the big show has come and gone.

So, you panic-bought a dozen safe solar viewing glasses in advance of the April 8 solar eclipse, and now you're stuck with a pile of cardboard and opaque lenses?

You're not alone.

Before you go to toss them in the trash, though, there are plenty of solar glasses recycling programs that you can donate your specs to, that will allow fellow skygazers to watch future eclipses.

Warby Parker, who handed out free solar glasses prior to the eclipse has partnered with Astronamers Without Borders, and will be collecting donations of used solar viewers at their retail locations up until April 30, to be dispersed among underserved communities for future eclipses.

You can also mail your glasses to Eclipse Glasses USA, who collect used solar viewers to donate to schools for students to watch future eclipses, like the upcoming annular eclipse, which will be visible from South America and Hawaii on October 2, 2024.

Or, of course, you could always hang on to them and plan a trip to catch the next total solar eclipse, which will be visible from Greenland, Iceland, Spain, Russia, and some of Portugal on August 12, 2026.

The mailing address for Eclipse Glasses USA is: Eclipse Glasses USA, LLC, PO BOX 50571 Provo, UT 84605.