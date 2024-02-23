Where to buy solar eclipse glasses in Ontario to safely view the rare event in 2024

Much of Ontario will experience a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see a rare total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 – or at least the ones who know where to buy solar eclipse glasses.

Skies across much of North America will darken on that day when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, blocking out the face of the Sun and creating conditions that look more like dusk or dawn than the middle of the day.

The best viewing conditions will occur in parts of the region outside of Toronto, but city-dwellers will still witness skies darken to near-night at around 3:20 p.m. on April 8.

However, you can't just look directly at this rare phenomenon without risking serious damage to your eyes, requiring specialized viewing glasses widely available in stores and online.



Here's where to buy solar eclipse glasses:

Toy and hobby shops

Your best bet to get these glasses in a store is by visiting your local toy or hobby shop.

Toronto residents can find eclipse glasses in a few of these retailers, like Toytown on Avenue Road, but there are many more ways for residents around Ontario to grab this essential before the big show in the sky this April.

Online retailers

While many online retailers, like the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada, are already sold out of eclipse glasses roughly six weeks ahead of the eclipse, there are still plenty of places you can purchase the proper equipment to witness this celestial event safely.

Perhaps the easiest option to gear up for the coming eclipse is via Amazon, and there are countless options at different price points and order sizes available, from bulk packs of cheap disposable paper eclipse glasses to reusable versions.

As with all sources for eclipse glasses, you should always make sure to carefully check product specs, safety information, and reviews to make sure these items are safe for the intended use before gazing directly at the sun.

For a locally-produced option, Eclipse Glasses Canada offers two different disposable paper designs — one featuring a very outdated photo of the Toronto skyline dubbed 'Toronto Exclusive' and another with Canadian flag patterns called 'Go Canada!'

Eclipse Glasses Canada's two designs retail for $3.99 apiece for up to nine pairs, with prices dropping to $2.99 each for bulk orders of 10 to 99 pairs and $1.99 each for orders exceeding 100 pairs.

If you aren't feeling these two options and prefer something a bit sturdier, or perhaps even customized, a company called Rainbow Symphony has what might be the best variety of eclipse-viewing options, ranging from disposable glasses to reusable glasses, and even eclipse-viewing cards you can store in a wallet.

Classrooms across the province

Many won't even need to spend a cent to get their hands on eclipse glasses in Toronto. The University of Toronto will be equipping classrooms across Canada with these eclipse-viewing shades thanks to a 2023 gift from the Trottier Family Foundation.

U of T Arts & Science alum CJ Woodford, a member of the Ontario Eclipse Task Force, calls the eclipse "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" for residents of the province.

"We don't want to distribute glasses to folks who aren't properly trained on how to use them or check for defects," said Woodford, of the gift to U of T, adding, "We really want to make sure students are safe."

According to NASA, solar eclipses occur approximately two to four times per year, though chances to witness these total eclipse events are much rarer. The U.S. space agency says that only about an 80-kilometre-wide area will see the total eclipse, while specific locations may only experience this phenomenon every century.

So, protect those eyes, Ontario.