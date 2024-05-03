All the ways Canadians will get more money from the government this summer

Canadians can expect to get a new round of extra money from the government this summer.

As the travel season gets underway, it doesn't hurt to have some extra cash, especially as prices continue to soar for groceries and housing.

For those worried about the new expenses the summer season will inevitably bring, you could get some relief with the help of the federal government's benefits, credits, and rebates.

Here is how and when you'll receive more money from the feds this summer.

GST credit

Date you'll receive the money: July 5

The goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit is a tax-free quarterly payment.

It aims to help Canadian individuals and families with low to modest incomes offset the taxes that they pay.

According to the government, you could get up to:

$496 if you are single

$650 if you are married or have a common-law partner

$171 for each child under the age of 19

You don't need to apply for this credit because you're automatically considered for it when you file your taxes.

Last year, Ottawa doubled the GST credit for six months during the height of inflation.

Canada Child Benefit (CCB)

Dates you'll receive the money: June 20, July 19, August 20

The CCB — a tax-free payment from the government to help with the cost of raising children — is administered monthly by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

Read this to learn if you're eligible, how you can apply, and how much you can get.

Canada Workers Benefit (CWB)

Date you'll receive the money: July 12

The CWB is a refundable tax credit that helps low-income individuals and families.

You're eligible for the basic amount of CWB if you are:

Over 19 years old on December 31, or live with a spouse or common-law partner or your child

Are a resident of Canada throughout the year

Are working but earning less than the net income level set for your province or territory of residence

Eligible single Canadians can receive up to $1,428; meanwhile, families can earn up to $2,461.

You can also get up to $737 for the disability supplement based on your annual income.

Canada Carbon Rebate (CCR)

Date you'll receive the money: July 15

The Canada Carbon Rebate (previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Plan) is a tax-free amount to help eligible individuals and families offset the cost of federal pollution pricing.

It comprises a basic rebate and a supplement for residents in small and rural communities.

Canadians in Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Saskatchewan can receive the federal carbon tax rebate.

A family of four may receive the following quarterly payment amounts:

$450 in Alberta

$300 in Manitoba

$280 in Ontario

$376 in Saskatchewan

$190 in New Brunswick

$206 in Nova Scotia

$220 in Prince Edward Island

$298 in Newfoundland and Labrador

The amount you receive also depends on whether you qualify for a rural supplement, have a spouse or common-law partner, and whether you have children. You can calculate your carbon tax rebate here.