City
Jack Landau
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
leslie slip lookout park

Toronto's new park with fake beach and lookout tower to open this summer

City
Jack Landau
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Toronto's most hotly anticipated new park is set to open to the public this summer, so you can start counting down the weeks until you can soak up the sun and panoramic views from the much-hyped Leslie Slip Lookout Park.

The nearly two-acre park at the east edge of the Port Lands' ship channel was scheduled to open last year, but like many public works projects (looking at you, Eglinton Crosstown), its opening was pushed back.

Despite missed deadlines, work is pressing along for the new public space, which will feature an artificial beach and a viewing platform from which visitors can soak in ever-changing views of the city's skyline.

Now, it's official: Leslie Slip Lookout will open in July, according to a new aerial video of the site shared by the landscape architect in charge of its design.

With just three months to go before the ribbon is cut, recent views of the site shared by designers CCxA and the City's real estate arm CreateTO reveal that the artificial beach's sand is in place and the lookout tower is structurally complete.

The park's design follows cues of other successful artificial beaches in Toronto designed by CCxA, including HTO Park and Sugar Beach.

Leslie Slip Lookout Park is just one of many exciting projects reshaping Toronto's Port Lands from an industrial zone into an inviting pocket of the city featuring new recreational spaces.

With additional features like forested dunes, multi-use paths, and year-round programming including pop-up events, concerts and public art, the park will open the edge of the once-heavily industrialized ship channel for public use.

Combined with new parks lining the newly-filled artificial mouth of the Don River — the crown jewel in the City's Port Lands Flood Protection project — Leslie Slip Lookout Park will help to re-animate this dead pocket of the city into an inviting and exciting place to spend a summer day.

No specific date in July has been announced just yet, but stay tuned for further details about the park's planned opening.

Lead photo by

CreateTO
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Disturbing video shows Toronto car theft suspect slam into cop and send him flying

Toronto's new park with fake beach and lookout tower to open this summer

People are losing it over driver that lodged their truck under a bridge in downtown Toronto

Several species of lobster-like creatures spreading and causing havoc across Ontario

Ontario is the least satisfied with life out of every Canadian province and it's getting worse

All the ways Canadians will get more money from the government this summer

Toronto news headlines from 1881 are just as weird as today's

Long-closed Toronto park with hidden waterfall won't fully reopen until at least 2026