Toronto diner permanently closes after 71 years

Another Toronto diner that's been a local landmark for decades is no more. OK OK Diner, a restaurant that's been at the corner of Queen and Bertmount in Leslieville since 1952, shut down on Dec. 3.

Owner Tom, 72, decided to retire. The business has been sold to another operator and will be replaced sometime next year with a new concept.

Long-time customers of the diner made sure to pay one last visit this past weekend to say goodbye to Tom and his staff and eat one final meal.

A book was available for people to write messages and include a photo with a Polaroid camera that was also provided.

The diner was known for its breakfast and weekend brunch.

Buttermilk pancakes, French toast and different versions of eggs Benedict served on hash browns were among the favourites, along with diner classics such as steak and eggs, club and western sandwiches and burgers.

OK OK Diner was often used for movie and TV shoots. Located in what was once the heart of Toronto's "film district" before the neighbourhood's transformation over the past decade, productions still sought out the location for its classic diner aesthetic.

A year ago, Tom told blogTO that the pandemic was "a bit of a problem but we survived it" through pivoting to takeout and outdoor dining.

Like everywhere else in Toronto, the diner raised its prices due to inflation and the rising cost of ingredients but customers kept showing up for what was one of the true neighbourhood originals that stood the test of time as the area welcomed a whole new generation of residents.

OK OK Diner is one of a number of longstanding Toronto diners that has closed or announced its closure in recent weeks.

The Rosedale Diner recently confirmed they'll be shutting down at the end of the year while the Coach House Restaurant already closed and is up for sale.