20 things to do in and around Toronto this summer that don't require a lot of travel

There are a ton of things to do this summer in and around Toronto that won't require a passport to have some fun. Whether it's something as lowkey as a picnic in the park or going on a hike, make sure to put on some SPF before heading out for some fun in the sun.

Here are some things to put on your to do list this summer.

Catch a movie under the stars

Whether your seat of choice is a picnic blanket or a lawn chair, make sure to bring them when heading out to one of the various outdoor movie screenings taking over the city. Lavazza IncluCity Festival and Curtains Up! are set to take over the Distillery District and parks. If you want a more intimate atmosphere then head to the back patio of Coffee and Clothing.

Paddle around the lake

Choose from either a kayak, canoe, waterbike or paddleboard, and head out for some fun on the water. If you're looking to spice up your ride around the lake, then try glow-in-the-dark kayaking or water biking that will add some colour to your ride.

Eat your way through a night market

Calling all foodies! Night markets are back this summer to satisfy your late night cravings with a ton of Asian street food. A few fan favourites include Waterfront Night Market and Night It Up!

Take a dip in a pool

One of the best ways to cool off is to go for a swim so why not head out to one of the many indoor and outdoor swimming pools to splash around even when it's raining.

Go on a hike at a provincial park

While there are a ton of hiking trails around Toronto, escape the city for the day and head to a provincial park to soak in some nature. Pukaskwa National Park, Petroglyphs Provincial Park and Sleeping Giant Provincial Park are a few that are worth checking out.

Shop at a local farmers' market

Support local farmers and pick up some fresh produce at one of the many markets that pop up all over the city. Check out our roundup of the top farmers' markets by neighbourhood.

Have a picnic at a local park

Pack your basket full of yummy treats and head to your local park for an outdoor lunch. There are a ton of green spaces in the city that are the perfect spot to meet up with friends.

Visit a museum

The city has a ton of museums for you to wander and learn about the past. You can check out the ROM for free after-hours every third Tuesday of the month if you're looking to save some money while museum hopping.

Grab a cold pint at a beer garden

Round up your friends and visit one of the top beer gardens in the city. They're the perfect spot to relax and sip on some local brews all while soaking up some sun.

Frolick through a field of flowers

Whether it's a field full of dahlias or lavenders, Ontario has a ton of flower farms for you to spend the day and grab the perfect photo. The best part is that most of these farms allow you to pick your own bouquet to take some colourful flowers home.

Pick your own fruits and vegetables

Make your way to one of the various farms just outside of the city to pick your own fresh produce. Cherries, blueberries and strawberries are just a few of the fruit waiting to be picked.

Take a ferry to the Islands

Escape the busy city for the day and hop on the ferry to spend the day at the beach or bike around the island. Try to buy your tickets before heading down to avoid being stuck in the long line.

Hit up a street festival

Celebrate the cultural mixing pot that is Toronto and head out to one of the many festivals that will line the streets with food, vendors, games, music and entertainment.

Chill out on a local patio

The patio is the best place to grab a drink with friends now that the weather is perfectly warm and sunny. Luckily, the city has no shortage of patios that are perfect for a date or a coffee break.

Spend the day at the beach

It's officially beach season so grab your towels, swim gear and some sunscreen and make a splash at one of the 10 beaches open around the city this summer. Facilities like washrooms, showers, change rooms, volleyball courts, and concession stands are also open.

Dance the day away at a music festival

Discover new music with friends at one of the many summer music festivals happening all over the city including Electric Island, Field Trip and VELD to name a few.

Play an escape game on a pirate ship

If you're a fan of escape rooms then make sure to check out Escape the Ghost Ship this summer. Hop aboard the pirate ship and try to solve the puzzles before the ship returns back to the dock all while sailing around the Toronto Harbour.

Explore the Barbie DreamHouse

Live out your childhood dreams and walk into a human-sized version of the imaginative world of Barbie. You'll be able to take a tour of her famous house and neighbourhood streets.

Check out some of the best ice cream shops

Although ice cream is eaten year round, hot summer days were built for the frozen treat. Toronto has an endless supply of ice cream shops that are serving up gelato, ice cream sandwiches, ice cream rolls and soft serve.

Go for a bike ride

The city has a ton of bike paths for you to cycle and explore the city without any cars in the way. You'll be to bike through ravines, along the lake and railways without the worry of dodging any traffic.