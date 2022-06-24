20 things to do in and around Toronto this summer that don't require a lot of travel
There are a ton of things to do this summer in and around Toronto that won't require a passport to have some fun. Whether it's something as lowkey as a picnic in the park or going on a hike, make sure to put on some SPF before heading out for some fun in the sun.
Here are some things to put on your to do list this summer.
Whether your seat of choice is a picnic blanket or a lawn chair, make sure to bring them when heading out to one of the various outdoor movie screenings taking over the city. Lavazza IncluCity Festival and Curtains Up! are set to take over the Distillery District and parks. If you want a more intimate atmosphere then head to the back patio of Coffee and Clothing.
Choose from either a kayak, canoe, waterbike or paddleboard, and head out for some fun on the water. If you're looking to spice up your ride around the lake, then try glow-in-the-dark kayaking or water biking that will add some colour to your ride.
Calling all foodies! Night markets are back this summer to satisfy your late night cravings with a ton of Asian street food. A few fan favourites include Waterfront Night Market and Night It Up!
One of the best ways to cool off is to go for a swim so why not head out to one of the many indoor and outdoor swimming pools to splash around even when it's raining.
While there are a ton of hiking trails around Toronto, escape the city for the day and head to a provincial park to soak in some nature. Pukaskwa National Park, Petroglyphs Provincial Park and Sleeping Giant Provincial Park are a few that are worth checking out.
Support local farmers and pick up some fresh produce at one of the many markets that pop up all over the city. Check out our roundup of the top farmers' markets by neighbourhood.
Pack your basket full of yummy treats and head to your local park for an outdoor lunch. There are a ton of green spaces in the city that are the perfect spot to meet up with friends.
The city has a ton of museums for you to wander and learn about the past. You can check out the ROM for free after-hours every third Tuesday of the month if you're looking to save some money while museum hopping.
Round up your friends and visit one of the top beer gardens in the city. They're the perfect spot to relax and sip on some local brews all while soaking up some sun.
Whether it's a field full of dahlias or lavenders, Ontario has a ton of flower farms for you to spend the day and grab the perfect photo. The best part is that most of these farms allow you to pick your own bouquet to take some colourful flowers home.
Make your way to one of the various farms just outside of the city to pick your own fresh produce. Cherries, blueberries and strawberries are just a few of the fruit waiting to be picked.
Escape the busy city for the day and hop on the ferry to spend the day at the beach or bike around the island. Try to buy your tickets before heading down to avoid being stuck in the long line.
Celebrate the cultural mixing pot that is Toronto and head out to one of the many festivals that will line the streets with food, vendors, games, music and entertainment.
The patio is the best place to grab a drink with friends now that the weather is perfectly warm and sunny. Luckily, the city has no shortage of patios that are perfect for a date or a coffee break.
It's officially beach season so grab your towels, swim gear and some sunscreen and make a splash at one of the 10 beaches open around the city this summer. Facilities like washrooms, showers, change rooms, volleyball courts, and concession stands are also open.
Discover new music with friends at one of the many summer music festivals happening all over the city including Electric Island, Field Trip and VELD to name a few.
If you're a fan of escape rooms then make sure to check out Escape the Ghost Ship this summer. Hop aboard the pirate ship and try to solve the puzzles before the ship returns back to the dock all while sailing around the Toronto Harbour.
Live out your childhood dreams and walk into a human-sized version of the imaginative world of Barbie. You'll be able to take a tour of her famous house and neighbourhood streets.
Although ice cream is eaten year round, hot summer days were built for the frozen treat. Toronto has an endless supply of ice cream shops that are serving up gelato, ice cream sandwiches, ice cream rolls and soft serve.
The city has a ton of bike paths for you to cycle and explore the city without any cars in the way. You'll be to bike through ravines, along the lake and railways without the worry of dodging any traffic.
Tanya Mok
