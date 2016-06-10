10 farms for strawberry picking near Toronto

Strawberry picking in and around Toronto is a summertime tradition and a source of nostalgia for anyone who grew up in southern Ontario. In most cases, you'll have to leave the city proper to go pick your own berries, but it's a totally delicious and fruitful experience.

Here are my picks for the top farms to go strawberry picking near Toronto.

Just an hour drive from Toronto, this farm has a great selection of strawberries to pick. The season runs from mid June to the end of July and the pick your own pricing will set you back $2.75/lb.

Head to the fields for strawberry picking at this Caledon farm from mid-to-late June and lasts three to four weeks. It'll cost you $4 to enter the patch, but that fee is deducted from the price of your strawberries when you cash out, which is $3.oo/lb.

While you'll find strawberries in this Brantford farmers' market from spring to fall, the strawberry fields are open to the public from about mid-June into July. Bring your own containers or buy or borrow when you're there, PYO strawberries cost $3 per litre.

This picturesque farm is found in Milton. Pick your own strawberries typically runs from mid June to mid July, there are no entrance fees and strawberry prices will be determined at opening.

At this farm, market and bakery on Ninth Line in Markham, you can pick your own berries when they're in season or just select the perfect pint at the market. The entrance fee is $7.50 and it's taken off the price of your basket when you cash out, at 5.51/kg. You should also check out the strawberry pies and crumbles featuring the season's best.

Pick-your-own strawberries from mid-June are the big draw at this family farm in Uxbridge. But strawberries are just the beginning; as summer progresses, peas, beans, tomatoes and pumpkins are all available for DIY harvesting. Prices are determined upon opening.

This Markham farm opens to the public annually at the beginning of strawberry season. This year they're aiming for a mid-to-late June start date and prices will be determined upon opening.

Call the "crop report" to check picking conditions and hours of operation before heading out this farm in Bowmanville. It's open for strawberry picking starting in mid-to-late June each year.

Nestled southeast of the Niagara Escarpment, this Milton farm boasts 35 acres of strawberry fields and opens mid-June. PYO strawberries cost $4.25/lb and there's a $1 deposit per picking basket, refunded at the cash register when the berries are paid for. Also, if you pick more than $50 worth of strawberries you get $5 off.

Strawberry picking season at this Whitchurch-Stouffville farm begins in mid June. Admission to the farm costs $9 and that includes a 2L basket to put the strawberries in. Strawberries are charged based on size of basket, ranging from $10 to $22.