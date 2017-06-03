The top 10 farms to pick your own fruit and vegetables around Toronto

Picking your own fruits and vegetables in Toronto will give you a true farm-to-table food experience. By making a trip to a local farm, you're not only supporting the families that run them, you're treating yourself to bushels of homegrown goodness.

Here are my picks for the top places to pick your own (PYO) fruits and vegetables around Toronto.

It's just a quick drive north of the city to get to get to this farm in Markham that's celebrating its final season in business. From strawberries and raspberries to green peas, snow peas, sugar snaps, and other veggies, this day trip will get you tons of homegrown goodness.

This farm is mostly known for its apples and winery but Applewood is also open for PYO strawberry picking from mid-June to mid-July. For a true country experience, a wagon ride takes you to and from the strawberry bushes.

Strawberries and sweet corn are the specialties of this little market, with the berries ripe for the picking during June and July. Be sure to stop and chat with one of the owners and take notes on their berry expertise.

Hidden in a little hamlet just northeast of the city is this farm, where local-loving shoppers flock to hand-select fresh beans, tomatoes, peppers, eggplants and more. The start of the farm's season depends on the weather, usually opening their PYO fields in mid- to late summer.

Adding to the PYO fun, this local farm has been organic since 2001, growing their produce without pesticides, non-organic fertilizers or reliance on fossil fuels. Visit this family-run spot to pick your strawberries and raspberries in the summer and your apples in the fall.

It's really not that far a drive to Burlington, where this quirky farm offers PYO raspberries, red currants and black currants all summer.

This farm holds over 20 acres of blueberries that you can enjoy picking through old-fashioned style, with the help of a small wagon. You can even refresh after a long PYO spell at their in-house Appleberries Cafe, which sells fresh baked treats and drinks sporting the fruit.

Just an hour drive from Toronto is this farm with a great selection of PYO fruit and veg. Starting in June and running until October find strawberries, peas and Saskatoon berries, raspberries, gooseberries, currants, apples, squash and pumpkins.

Pick your own strawberries, raspberries, peas and beans here in the summer, your pumpkins in the fall and Christmas trees in the winter at Downey's, which is as much a fun fair as it is a farm. Ride a wagon, get your face painted or get lost in the corn maze.

Whoever Andrew is, he's the king of pick-your-own. Starting in May with rhubarb and asparagus and running all summer and fall long with PYO apples, asparagus, blueberries, cherries, currants, elderberries, flowers, gooseberries, grapes, Indian corn, plums and raspberries.