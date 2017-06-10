The top 22 ice cream sandwiches in Toronto by neighbourhood

Ice cream sandwiches in Toronto make the perfect summer treat and lucky for us the city has loads of places that make them. From your basic cookie sandwiches to more creative offerings, chances are there's an ice cream sandwich out there with your name on it.

Here are my picks for the top ice cream sandwiches in Toronto by neighbourhood.

At Dirty Bird you can indulge in three types of waffle ice cream sandwiches including one topped with peanut butter and jelly and another stuffed with sweet potato ice cream and candied pecans.

Vegan and gluten-free ice cream sandwich fans can rejoice at Rosie's Eatery on Avenue Road.

Ed's Real Scoop now sells ice cream sandwiches in a variety of flavours.

Cookie Martinez will sell you ginger cookies with vanilla ice cream, peanut butter cookies with chocolate ice cream or vegan cookies with coconut ice cream out of their shipping container at Market 707.

Lickadee Split is the quintessential mom and pop ice cream shop that boasts a menu of classic summer treats including ice cream sandwiches.

SanRemo Bakery stuffs donuts with a generous scoop of gelato. They them get popped in a panini press and drizzled with Nutella.

Salted caramel ice cream sandwiches are the thing to get at Sweet Olenka's.

Churro ice cream sandwich are actually available year round at El Caballito.

Old school malt shop Bean and Baker does made to order sandwiches where Kawartha Dairy Ice Cream gets paired with a cookie and toppings.

Rosen's Cinnamon Buns slices their cinnamon buns in half and fill them with vanilla ice cream.

Old Firehall Confectionery lets you choose your cookie before filling them with Kawartha Dairy ice cream.

Nana Shake does a vegan soft serve sandwich with double chocolate cookies from their secret menu.

You might have to wait in line at Bang Bang but it will be worth it for their made from scratch ice cream sandwiches using cookies, cinnamon buns, macarons and puffs.

Glory Hole Doughnuts lets you pick any donut that isn't stuffed and have it filled to the nines with vanilla soft serve.

Death in Venice serves up their unique gelato between two crispy halva wafers.

The Chocolateria makes cookie ice cream sandwiches with their freshly baked cookies.

Lamanna's Bakery scoops gelato between brioche buns.

Booyah offers ice cream sandwiches in two sizes (full or half). All are fully customizable with a variety of freshly baked cookies and a scoop of Kawartha Dairy ice cream.

Over the Moon Bakeshop loads their ice cream sandwiches with Ed's Real Scoop ice cream.

Short & Sweet Bakeshop does ice cream sandwiches with toppings like cookie dough, cherry blasters and roasted marshmallow.

The Burger's Priest steps outside the box with their Vatican on Ice which is vanilla ice cream between two buttery grilled cheese sandwiches.

Summer's Ice Cream's cookie ice cream sandwiches get rimmed with things like nuts and sprinkles.