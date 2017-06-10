Eat & Drink
The top 22 ice cream sandwiches in Toronto by neighbourhood

Ice cream sandwiches in Toronto make the perfect summer treat and lucky for us the city has loads of places that make them. From your basic cookie sandwiches to more creative offerings, chances are there's an ice cream sandwich out there with your name on it.

Here are my picks for the top ice cream sandwiches in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Annex

At Dirty Bird you can indulge in three types of waffle ice cream sandwiches including one topped with peanut butter and jelly and another stuffed with sweet potato ice cream and candied pecans.

Avenue & Lawrence

Vegan and gluten-free ice cream sandwich fans can rejoice at Rosie's Eatery on Avenue Road.

Beaches

Ed's Real Scoop now sells ice cream sandwiches in a variety of flavours.

Dundas West

Cookie Martinez will sell you ginger cookies with vanilla ice cream, peanut butter cookies with chocolate ice cream or vegan cookies with coconut ice cream out of their shipping container at Market 707.

East York

Lickadee Split is the quintessential mom and pop ice cream shop that boasts a menu of classic summer treats including ice cream sandwiches.

SanRemo Bakery Toronto

Donut ice cream sandwiches are must-try at SanRemo Bakery. Photo by Hector Vasquez. 

Etobicoke

SanRemo Bakery stuffs donuts with a generous scoop of gelato. They them get popped in a panini press and drizzled with Nutella.

Kensington Market

Salted caramel ice cream sandwiches are the thing to get at Sweet Olenka's

King West

Churro ice cream sandwich are actually available year round at El Caballito.

Koreatown

Old school malt shop Bean and Baker does made to order sandwiches where Kawartha Dairy Ice Cream gets paired with a cookie and toppings.

Little Italy

Rosen's Cinnamon Buns slices their cinnamon buns in half and fill them with vanilla ice cream. 

Markham

Old Firehall Confectionery lets you choose your cookie before filling them with Kawartha Dairy ice cream.

North York

Nana Shake does a vegan soft serve sandwich with double chocolate cookies from their secret menu.

Bang Bang Toronto

You can get ice cream on a variety of different baked goods at Bang Bang. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Ossington

You might have to wait in line at Bang Bang but it will be worth it for their made from scratch ice cream sandwiches using cookies, cinnamon buns, macarons and puffs.

Parkdale

Glory Hole Doughnuts lets you pick any donut that isn't stuffed and have it filled to the nines with vanilla soft serve.

Queen West

Death in Venice serves up their unique gelato between two crispy halva wafers.

Roncesvalles Village

The Chocolateria makes cookie ice cream sandwiches with their freshly baked cookies.

Scarborough

Lamanna's Bakery scoops gelato between brioche buns. 

Booyah Toronto

Freshly baked cookies get a serving of two scoops of ice cream at Booyah. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

St. Clair West

Booyah offers ice cream sandwiches in two sizes (full or half). All are fully customizable with a variety of freshly baked cookies and a scoop of Kawartha Dairy ice cream.

Upper Beaches

Over the Moon Bakeshop loads their ice cream sandwiches with Ed's Real Scoop ice cream. 

Yonge & Eglinton

Short & Sweet Bakeshop does ice cream sandwiches with toppings like cookie dough, cherry blasters and roasted marshmallow. 

Yonge & Lawrence

The Burger's Priest steps outside the box with their Vatican on Ice which is vanilla ice cream between two buttery grilled cheese sandwiches.

Yorkville

Summer's Ice Cream's cookie ice cream sandwiches get rimmed with things like nuts and sprinkles. 

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Dirty Bird

