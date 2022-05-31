The top 25 farmers' markets in Toronto by neighbourhood

Farmers' markets pop up in most Toronto neighbourhoods once per week to offer fresh produce and other locally made foodstuffs. Stop by to support the people producing delicious food on our city's doorstep.

Here's where to find farmers' markets in neighbourhoods around Toronto.

Annex

The Bloor/Borden Farmers' Market is open every Wednesday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., serving quality Canadian seafood, gourmet donuts and craft beer. There will be over 20 different vendors to explore this season.

Baby Point

You can find a selection of local and sustainably raised meats at the Annette Village Farmers' Market, as well as cheeses and VQA wines. The market will be open every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Bayview and Leaside

The Saturday market at Evergreen Brick Works features over 60 local farmers, producers, entrepreneurs and chefs. Find everything from produce, vintage products and a variety of prepared foods.

Bloordale

Open every Thursday this summer, the Dufferin Grove Organic Farmers' Market is no joke when it comes to their prepared food stands. You can find items like Brazilian tapioca crepes, red velvet fudge and garlic chili honey focaccia.

Cabbagetown

The Cabbagetown Farmers' Market runs every Tuesday rain or shine, offering treats like cookies and maple syrup. The market opens for the summer on June 14.

Corktown

You can totally bring your dog to the Underpass Park Farmers' Market to be pampered with dog treats from local vendors. Be sure to treat yourself too, with a whole bunch of fresh fruits, veggies, drinks and baked goods to choose from. They’re open every Thursday rain or shine.

Danforth

The Withrow Park Farmers' Market runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. offering baked goods, prepared meals and produce from local vendors.

Danforth East

The East Lynn Farmers' Market runs their stands every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be lots of different food vendors to choose from, as well as a sweet collection of t-shirts and fun activities for kids.

Dundas West

The 2022 season at Trinity Bellwoods Farmers' Market has already begun and will be running every Tuesday this summer. They have a vast selection of ciders, wines and fine spirits to choose from, as well as unique food vendors selling Tibetan momos and pickled everything.

East York

The Deeply Rooted Farmers' Market highlights Black and Indigenous vendors and gives you the opportunity to engage with farmers, getting a better understanding of where their food is coming from. They're open every Sunday this summer.

Oakwood Village

The Afro-Caribbean Farmers' Market is a unique market that offers fruits and vegetables from the Caribbean islands and continental African countries. They'll be open every Sunday this summer from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting July 3.

Etobicoke

There's an endless list of vendors featured at the Humber Bay Shores Farmers' Market, offering way more than just produce. Find empanadas, pretzel bagels and a kombucha stand at this Etobicoke market open every Saturday this summer.

Financial District

Located right in the heart of Toronto, the Nathan Phillips Square Farmers' Market is a great option for your daily grocery shop where you find find fruits, syrups and beautiful flower bouquets. They're open every Wednesday.

High Park

The High Park Community Market is a wonderful place to stop after a stroll through the park this summer. Their 2022 vendor list has yet to be released, but delicious local produce and adorable dog sightings are a guarantee.

Junction

You can take a long walk in Baird Park and stop by the Junction Farmers' Market to find a rich assortment of local vendors selling fresh produce and sweet snacks. They're open every Saturday this summer.

Leslieville

Be sure to come with an empty stomach to the Leslieville Farmers' Market - the vendors are sure to tempt you with delicious prepared foods like samosas, empanadas and artisanal chocolates. They're open every Sunday this summer in Greenwood Park.

Liberty Village

Located at the parking lot near Hanna Avenue, the Liberty Village Farmers' Market will be open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with vendors selling lots of fresh produce, baked goods and jams.

North York

The North York Farmers' Market is open every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., vendors will be selling fresh produce and maple syrup, along with freshly baked breads, cured meats and cheeses.

Roncesvalles

You'll not only be able to find tasty food stands at the Sorauren Farmers' Market, you can also jam out to live music being performed by local artists, really bringing this market to life. They're open every Monday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Scarborough

The Scarborough Farmers' Market is the perfect place to find Indian and Caribbean vendors, as well as an eclectic selection of specialty foods like paleo baked goods, micro greens and pasta made from cornflour. You can visit the market every Tuesday this summer.

St Clair West

Located outside in Wychwood Barns Park, The Stop's Farmers' Market features over 50 farm and prepared food vendors who grow and prepare culturally diverse products and food items. They're open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Lawrence Market

St. Lawrence Farmers' Market is one of the most well-known markets in the city, offering a lot more than just farm fresh produce. Find everything from baked goods to flowers and vegetables in the many stands that are featured here.

Yonge and Dundas

Occupying the newly renovated space within the heart of the Toronto Metropolitan University, the Gould Street Market will be open every Monday offering goods to students, staff and anyone else who's walking by.

Yonge and College

Running every Wednesday in the College Park green space, the College Park Market will have a variety of different vendors to check out, selling everything from fresh local foods to fine art pieces.

Yonge and Eglinton

Found in the lovely June Rowlands Park in Midtown Toronto, the Davisville Village Farmers' Market gives you the enticing option of shopping for local produce and snacks and bringing it with you to munch on at a nearby picnic table. They're open every Tuesday this summer.