The top 5 beer gardens in Toronto

Beer gardens in Toronto now offer an outdoor escape from isolation that allows you to gulp down beer and soak up rays all while staying safe. Just make sure you follow the rules, be super respectful and of course, unless you're enjoying your drink, always wear a mask.

Here's where to find a beer garden in Toronto this summer.

Not only can you grab giant steins of beer on the humongous patio at this South Core brewery, you can also get "beergaritas" in lime or strawberry lemonade flavour. They also have hard seltzer, sangria and fish sandwiches.

This Leslieville beer garden is open at noon Saturdays and Sundays and at 3 p.m. on Friday, and is serving all their drinks in biodegradable cups. You can expect about eight options for beers to sip in the sun, including options like porters, stouts, IPAs, lagers and saisons.

Billing itself as "the largest beer garden in downtown Toronto," this secretive space tucked behind a huge Financial District restaurant with an even bigger selection of beers is where to go to take a great photo of that first patio ale.

The Belgian Moon Brewery Patio as well as a Pavilion/Sangria Bar is now open at this shipping container marketplace at Front and Bathurst, and you can reserve through OpenTable.

The Entertainment District's beer garden is now open from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday to Sunday, and they're keeping their bottle shop open as well. Expect sours, saisons, kolsches, IPAs and an edgy, industrial setting.