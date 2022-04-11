Arts
Posted 7 hours ago
The ROM is opening its doors again for one free night every month

Toronto is full of a variety of museums to visit, but all those admission tickets can end up being pricey. Luckily, the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) is bringing back Third Tuesday Nights Free this spring.

The museum announced that on the third Tuesday night of each month, admission would be free from 5:30 p.m to 8:30 p.m. 

Starting on April 19, the ROM will be extending its hours on the third Tuesday of each month, letting you visit all 40 permanent galleries after the museum's regular hours.

Admission to Third Tuesday Nights Free also includes access to two featured exhibits, Wild Life Photographer of The Year and Great Whales: Up Close and Personal

These specially ticketed exhibits are usually an add-on to a general admission ticket so if you want to save, make sure to check them out during the free night.

Capacity is limited for the free event so make sure to be quick to book your free ticket as there is timed entry into the museum.

If you happen to be a student and can't find time to visit the museum during Third Tuesday Nights Free, general admission on Tuesdays is free for post-secondary students all day.

