Some of the best photos taken in the world this year will soon be on display in Toronto

Toronto is known for its vibrant art scene celebrating artists in museums and galleries around the city.

Nature photography has become a popular category of photography and one museum in Toronto will be displaying some of the best photographs taken in the world next month.

The Royal Ontario Museum is hosting Wildlife Photographer of the Year, the most prestigious nature photography competition for the ninth year in a row.

The exhibit will allow you to get up close and personal to some of the world's most extraordinary animals, seeing how they live their everyday lives. You might be able to see some of your favourite animals in their natural habitat in a way you've never seen before.

The competition celebrates some of the best wildlife photographers of all ages around the world all while celebrating our planet and encouraging us to think about the impact we have on it.

The exhibit is open to the general public from Nov. 13 through Apr. 18.