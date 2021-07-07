The ROM is finally reopening in Toronto

The ROM (Royal Ontario Museum), along with other city attractions, is gearing up to reopen as soon as Ontario moves into Step 3 of the reopening plan.

While the province has yet to make an announcement on when we will enter Step 3, things are looking good to move ahead on July 22 or earlier.

That would mean reopening of indoor dining, movie theatres, galleries and museums, with reduced capacity.

The ROM says they are projecting a public opening date of July 22 but will make an announcement soon with a definite date.

We have 3 incredible special exhibitions for you to explore - take a sneak peek below before we open 👇 pic.twitter.com/sH2Cp1wApC — Royal Ontario Museum (@ROMtoronto) July 7, 2021

This follows the announcement of the AGO reopening earlier today with news that Toronto is getting an Andy Warhol exhibition this month.

The CN Tower also announced it will be reopening in a matter of weeks.

The CN Tower and its revolving restaurant are officially reopening this month https://t.co/IUGh8Pc9HT #Toronto #CNTower — blogTO (@blogTO) July 7, 2021

When the ROM does reopen, there are three exhibits visitors can check out.

Great Whales: Up Close and Personal, focuses on the world of Atlantic Canada's "majestic underwater giants."

The exhibition offers an "up close and personal" opportunity to learn about three species of great whales that swim off the east coast of Canada: the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale, the sperm whale, and the largest animal ever to have existed on earth, the blue whale.

Elias Sime: Tightrope, features the work of acclaimed contemporary Ethiopian artist Elias Sime. This includes "23 intricately woven artworks made with found materials such as motherboards, circuits and electrical parts that deliver timely messages about human connection, ecological sustainability, and the tensions between nature and technology."

Also, The Cloth that Changed the World: India's Painted and Printed Cottons features textiles on display for the first time in 50 years.