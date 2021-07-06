You can now book a private movie theatre in Toronto for you and 19 friends

Finally - movie theatres in Toronto will soon re-open! Although you won't be able to buy a single ticket for another little bit, you can soon grab twenty friends and book out your own private movie theatre.

Starting on the estimated date of July 30, Cineplex and Revue Cinema among other theatres will open their doors again for group bookings.

Toronto's oldest operation cinema, Revue Cinema has been around since 1912 and is a not-for-profit community-run theatre. The theatre is known for hosting themed evenings including, Silent Revue, Food in Film, Drunken Cinema and Designing the Movies.

While themed nights likely won't be back until September at the earliest, the Revue will be offering the theatre booking parties at a reduced price ($300).

"We wanted to take this slow and steady approach to reopening and offer booking parties because we know some people may not be ready to go to a full theatre yet," said Director of Programming at Revue Cinema, Serena Whitney.

The Revue will be offering their entire library of blue-ray films, they simply ask that you coordinate what movie you would like to watch prior to your party.

All your favourite concession stand snacks will also be available, from popcorn, candy, drinks and beers and ciders.

So what flick will you be watching first?