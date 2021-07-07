AGO is reopening in Toronto with a blockbuster Andy Warhol exhibition

The Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) is finally reopening, and it's coming in with a bang.

Officially opening on July 21st, Toronto's major modern art gallery will be host to an exhibition honouring the iconic Andy Warhol.

Known by many as one of the artist's who led the pop art movement, Warhol gained prominence due to his creativity and challenging the relationship between art and pop culture.

Warhol's work has been some of the most popular of any artist, with a number of his pieces having been sold for over $100 million. Now, visitors to the AGO will get to see exactly what it is that made the Pittsburgh-born artist so special.

"After eight months, we are absolutely thrilled to re-open our doors," says Stephan Jost, the AGO’s Michael and Sonja Koerner Director, and CEO via press release.

"This time has served as a powerful reminder that art and culture are vital to our collective sense of wellbeing. I can’t wait to welcome our visitors in person again to see great art and reconnect with the ideas that inspire us."

The exhibition features iconic portraits of a number of massively popular celebrities, including Elvis, Dolly Parton, Wayne Gretzky and Elizabeth Taylor, alongside Warhol’s conceptual works and experimental installations.

The AGO has spent weeks preparing to reopen as the province enters step 3 of the reopening plan while considering the health and safety of all who would attend the exhibit.