This park in Ontario comes with sky-high cliffs

Living in Ontario, we're lucky to have some of the country's best hiking trails and Provincial Parks right in our backyard. If you're looking to add another must-see gem to your bucket list, this one's for you.

Sleeping Giant Provincial Park is a 244 sq km slice of heaven located on the Sibley Peninsula, East of Thunder Bay. This sprawling park is a hiker's paradise, with over 100 km of walking paths. In the winter, these paths turn into groomed cross-country ski trails for the snow enthusiasts.

The hiking at Sleeping Giant is spectacular thanks to the incredible views you'll be graced with while trekking along the escarpment. From both the Top of the Giant Trail and the Thunder Bay Lookout trail, you'll be greeted with breathtaking views of Lake Superior for miles.

Looking out over the water from the 200-metre high cliffs will quite literally make you feel like you're on top of the world.

When exploring the park, you might even cross paths with one (or a few!) of the many wildlife species that call Sleeping Giant home - like black bears, foxes, deer, wolves and lynxes.

If spending one day inside the park just isn't enough for you, you also have the option of sleeping over inside one of the park's many full service cabins that are available to rent year-round, and sleep up to six people.

Sleeping Giant Provincial Park is open to the public all year, and entrance fees start at just $11.25 per day.