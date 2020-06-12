City
black owned restaurants toronto

135 Black-owned restaurants and other businesses in Toronto you can support right now

People across the continent are continuing to search out Black-owned restaurants and other businesses to endorse while demonstrations and conversations about anti-Black racism in North America (and around the world) arise in the wake of the recent untimely deaths of George Floyd, Regis Korchinski-Paquet, Breonna Taylor and others.

If you're looking for more than our original list of 100 Black-owned businesses in Toronto, here are 135 more. Note that some have moved online only, or are offering amended services for the time being due to the pandemic.

Restaurants

black owned restaurants toronto

Vegwood is home to affordable vegan meals. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Catering Services and Meal Delivery

black owned restaurants toronto

Old's Cool General store is a place to find almost anything in East York. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Retail Stores and Beauty Salons

black owner restaurants toronto

Selam Vegan is the place to get vegan Ethiopian food in Toronto. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Miscellaneous Services
Gyms and Fitness Clubs

black owned restaurants toronto

Onyx Barbers near Jarvis and Adelaide is one of Toronto's most popular barber shops. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Hair Salons and Barber Shops
Fashion Designers
Jewelery Boutiques Designers

black owned restaurants toronto

True True Diner on King East was one of the most popular new brunch spots in the city to open last year. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Online Boutiques and Brands

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Aunty Lucy's Burgers

