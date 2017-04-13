Eat & Drink
bottle shops toronto

Craft brewers that have retail stores in Toronto

Many craft breweries in Toronto have retail shops that let you buy direct from the source. Some even have longer/later hours than the LCBO and the Beer Store. Keep this list handy for beer needs after 9 p.m. and on stat holidays when the city's mainstream beer suppliers are closed.

Here's a roundup of craft brewers that have retail stores in Toronto.

Amsterdam Brewery (Leaside)

Shop for cans, bottle packs, and growlers. Hours: Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Amsterdam BrewHouse (Harbourfront)

Similar to their Leaside location the retail shop at this brewpub offers cans, bottle packs, and growlers. Hours: Daily 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Bandit Brewery

The bottle shop carries a variety of their signature brews including Hoppleganger and Night Mist. Hours: Daily 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Bellwoods Brewery (Ossington)

The Ossington location sells the entire lineup of beer on offer at any given time. Hours: Daily 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. 

Bellwoods Brewery (Hafis Road)

If you're not near Ossington you can also stock up on their lineup of beers at their Haifis Road location. Hours: Wednesday to Saturday 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

big rock brewery

Photo of Big Rock Brewery's bottle shop by Hector Vasquez.

Liberty Commons at Big Rock Brewery 

The beer shop features signature beers, seasonal offerings and plenty of rotating experimental brews made exclusively in house. Hours: Daily 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Black Creek Historic Brewery

Tell the gate staff at Pioneer Village that you're just going to the brewery so you can skip the $15 admission fee to get growlers of Black Creek's historically brewed offerings. Hours: 3 p.m. to closing everyday

Black Oak Brewing

This Etobicoke brewery sells six packs of their Nut Brown and Pale Ales as well as excellent seasonal beers, kegs, and assorted swag. Hours: Monday to Friday  10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

blood brothers

The bottle shop and tap room at Blood Brothers. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Blood Brothers

The bottle shop carries a variety of their signature brews including Blood Light, Shumei IPA and Torch. Hours: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The bottle shop stays open until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Burdock

Find select 500 ml bottles at this bottle shop. The entrance can be found around the corner from the restaurant on Pauline Street. Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Cool Beer Brewing Company

Find flagship brands Cool Beer and Buzz beer, as well as a few that are contract brewed on site. Hours: Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Duggan's Brewery

An assortment of cans, select six packs, growlers and all sorts of merch are available for purchase at this brewpub in Parkdale. Hours: Tuesday to Saturday 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Folly Brewpub

The Toronto microbrewery sells offerings like Praxis, Flemish Cap and Points Between in their bottle shop. Hours: Monday to Friday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Granite Brewery

Find in-house beers sold in growlers plus reasonably-priced kegs (and pumps) in 20L, 30L, and 50L sizes. Hours: Monday to Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Great Lakes Brewery

Look forward to the regular lineup of GLB beers, seasonal brews, and specialty offerings when available. Hours: Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

halo brewery

Bottles awaiting purchase at Halo Brewery. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Halo Brewery

Growlers and 500ml bottles are for sale on a first come first served basis. Go early for the best selection along with snacks and savoury pastries. Hours: Tuesday to Thursday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday to Monday 11 a.m. to 9.m.

Henderson Brewing

Expect a regular lineup of signature Henderson beers available in their bottle shop daily. Hours: Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Indie Ale House

There are 2L growlers and 500 mL bottles of staple beers including Street Wheat, Instigator IPA, Barnyard Belgian RYE-PA, and their Belgian Wit Bier available for take-home purchase. Hours: Monday 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Tuesday to Sunday 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Junction Craft Brewing

The tap room and retail store carries a long list of 500ml bottles and select 1L growlers. Hours: Thursday to Friday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

left field brewery

The Left Field Brewery bottle shop. Photo by Matt Forsythe.

Left Field Brewery

The bottle shop and tap room thoughtfully displays its lineup for purchase in the fridge so it's always cold. Hours: Daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Louis Cifer Brew Works

Beer to go at this Danforth bar is available seven days a week, including holidays. Hours: Daily 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Mill Street Brewery

These commercially available beers are also available direct from the source. Buy single bottles, six packs, 12 packs, cases, and even kegs, plus the occasional seasonal offering in growlers. Hours: Monday to Thursday 11 a.m to 9 p.m., Friday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Muddy York Brewing Co.

This bottle shop sells an assortment of bottled beer, growlers and merch items. Hours: Tuesday to Wednesday 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Thursday to Friday 11 a.m to 7 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

rainhard brewing

The bottle shop at Rainhard Brewing. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Rainhard Brewing

The bottle shop carries year-round staples and seasonal favourites in 650ml bombers and 2L growlers. Hours: Wednesday to Friday 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Radical Road Brewing

Load up on signatures brews like Slingshot and Entropy Stout at this Leslieville bottle shop. Hours: Tuesday to Thursday 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday to Saturday 12 p.m. to 12 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Rorschach Beer

Growlers are available to this bottle shop. Kegs are also on offers but should be ordered in advance. Hours: Monday to Friday 5 p.m. to 12 a.m., Saturday to Sunday 11 a.m, to 12 a.m.

Steam Whistle Brewing

You can stock up on beer by the case and in kegs (though you should note that they do deliver). Hours: Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hours are subject to change so we always advise calling ahead.

Hector Vasquez at Henderson Brewery

