Many craft breweries in Toronto have retail shops that let you buy direct from the source. Some even have longer/later hours than the LCBO and the Beer Store. Keep this list handy for beer needs after 9 p.m. and on stat holidays when the city's mainstream beer suppliers are closed.

Here's a roundup of craft brewers that have retail stores in Toronto.

Shop for cans, bottle packs, and growlers. Hours: Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Similar to their Leaside location the retail shop at this brewpub offers cans, bottle packs, and growlers. Hours: Daily 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The bottle shop carries a variety of their signature brews including Hoppleganger and Night Mist. Hours: Daily 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Ossington location sells the entire lineup of beer on offer at any given time. Hours: Daily 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

If you're not near Ossington you can also stock up on their lineup of beers at their Haifis Road location. Hours: Wednesday to Saturday 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Liberty Commons at Big Rock Brewery

The beer shop features signature beers, seasonal offerings and plenty of rotating experimental brews made exclusively in house. Hours: Daily 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Tell the gate staff at Pioneer Village that you're just going to the brewery so you can skip the $15 admission fee to get growlers of Black Creek's historically brewed offerings. Hours: 3 p.m. to closing everyday

This Etobicoke brewery sells six packs of their Nut Brown and Pale Ales as well as excellent seasonal beers, kegs, and assorted swag. Hours: Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The bottle shop carries a variety of their signature brews including Blood Light, Shumei IPA and Torch. Hours: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The bottle shop stays open until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Find select 500 ml bottles at this bottle shop. The entrance can be found around the corner from the restaurant on Pauline Street. Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Find flagship brands Cool Beer and Buzz beer, as well as a few that are contract brewed on site. Hours: Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

An assortment of cans, select six packs, growlers and all sorts of merch are available for purchase at this brewpub in Parkdale. Hours: Tuesday to Saturday 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Toronto microbrewery sells offerings like Praxis, Flemish Cap and Points Between in their bottle shop. Hours: Monday to Friday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Find in-house beers sold in growlers plus reasonably-priced kegs (and pumps) in 20L, 30L, and 50L sizes. Hours: Monday to Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Look forward to the regular lineup of GLB beers, seasonal brews, and specialty offerings when available. Hours: Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Growlers and 500ml bottles are for sale on a first come first served basis. Go early for the best selection along with snacks and savoury pastries. Hours: Tuesday to Thursday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday to Monday 11 a.m. to 9.m.

Expect a regular lineup of signature Henderson beers available in their bottle shop daily. Hours: Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

There are 2L growlers and 500 mL bottles of staple beers including Street Wheat, Instigator IPA, Barnyard Belgian RYE-PA, and their Belgian Wit Bier available for take-home purchase. Hours: Monday 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Tuesday to Sunday 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The tap room and retail store carries a long list of 500ml bottles and select 1L growlers. Hours: Thursday to Friday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The bottle shop and tap room thoughtfully displays its lineup for purchase in the fridge so it's always cold. Hours: Daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Beer to go at this Danforth bar is available seven days a week, including holidays. Hours: Daily 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

These commercially available beers are also available direct from the source. Buy single bottles, six packs, 12 packs, cases, and even kegs, plus the occasional seasonal offering in growlers. Hours: Monday to Thursday 11 a.m to 9 p.m., Friday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This bottle shop sells an assortment of bottled beer, growlers and merch items. Hours: Tuesday to Wednesday 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Thursday to Friday 11 a.m to 7 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The bottle shop carries year-round staples and seasonal favourites in 650ml bombers and 2L growlers. Hours: Wednesday to Friday 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Load up on signatures brews like Slingshot and Entropy Stout at this Leslieville bottle shop. Hours: Tuesday to Thursday 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday to Saturday 12 p.m. to 12 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Growlers are available to this bottle shop. Kegs are also on offers but should be ordered in advance. Hours: Monday to Friday 5 p.m. to 12 a.m., Saturday to Sunday 11 a.m, to 12 a.m.

You can stock up on beer by the case and in kegs (though you should note that they do deliver). Hours: Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.