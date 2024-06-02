Cruise takes you down the Rideau Canal in Ottawa and past the most beautiful village

If you're dreaming of a scenic, historic, and utterly relaxing adventure this summer, look no further than this cruise along the Rideau Canal.

This beautiful chain of lakes, rivers, and locks stretches 200 km from Kingston to Ottawa, and it's a journey you won't forget.

With its 45 locks and 19 km of canal cuts, the Rideau Canal UNESCO World Heritage Site is a true marvel, carefully maintained by Parks Canada. And guess what? Along the way, you'll get to explore Canada's most beautiful village - Merrickville.

Day 1: Kingston to Jones Falls

Your adventure launches off in Kingston, Ontario, less than three hours from Toronto. Enjoy the serene waters of the Cataraqui River as the Kawartha Voyageur sails upstream to the Kingston Mills locks - one of those iconic flight locks that the Rideau Canal is famous for.

The day is filled with stunning views as you pass through lakes and locks, eventually reaching Jones Falls. It's one of the most picturesque spots on the canal and home to the Stone Arch Dam, a whispering architectural phenomenon.

Day 2: Jones Falls to Poonamalie

Day two is all about the heart of the Rideau Lakes. You'll stop mid-morning at Chaffeys Lock to visit a charming little lock house museum. During your stop, take advantage of the Cataraqui Trail - an abandoned train bridge with exceptional canal views.

After lunch, the cruise takes you to the historic village of Westport. It's tiny, but there's so much to see and do.

The day wraps up at Poonamalie Lock, originally known as "First Rapids," is the first rapids on the Rideau Canal towards Ottawa. The name "Poonamalie" was inspired by Poovirundavalli near Chennai, India, as the site's cedar trees reminded British soldiers of similar scenery.

Day 3: Poonamalie to Merrickville

On the third day, you hit the Rideau River and stop at Smiths Falls. This town is all about old-world charm with its multiple locks and historic buildings from the mid-19th century.

Continuing the journey, you'll pass through Old Sly's lock, Edmond's, and Kilmarnock, eventually docking at Merrickville for the night.

Merrickville is known as the 'Jewel of the Rideau' and was even named 'Canada's Most Beautiful Village' in 1998. It's a Victorian gem with plenty of historic homes and scenic spots to explore.

Day 4: Merrickville to Long Island Flight Locks

Day four is a peaceful cruise down the river surrounded by constantly changing landscapes, offering one breathtaking view after another.

You'll pass through Clowe's, Nicholson's, and Burritt's Rapids locks before stopping at the Long Island flight locks. This tranquil spot is another highlight of the canal and perfect for an evening of relaxation.

Day 5: Long Island Flight Locks to Hartwell Locks

On the final day, you'll cruise past beautiful private homes as you approach Ottawa. There's a quick stop at Hog's Back lock to admire the cascading falls before entering the man-made channel that leads past Carleton University to Hartwell Locks.

After lunch, you can board a chartered bus back to Kingston, arriving by 5 p.m., or stay and explore Canada's capital for a while!

This cruise, operated by Ontario Waterway Cruises Inc., is more than just a trip; it's an amazing adventure through some of the province's rich history and natural beauty.

So, whether you're a history buff, a nature lover, or just looking for a unique getaway without leaving Ontario, the Rideau Canal Cruise is sure to leave you with memories that will last a lifetime.