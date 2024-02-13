10 quiet restaurants for a romantic date night in Toronto

Quiet restaurants for a romantic date night in Toronto are ones that provide an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city streets and allow you to cozy up in a peaceful, beautiful spot with a loved one. These restaurants are also ones rated by Soundprint as having quiet or moderate noise levels so you can actually hear what you're date is saying.

Here are some quiet restaurants for a romantic date night in Toronto.

Often touted worldwide as one of Canada’s best restaurants, you wouldn’t know from sitting within that this whimsical converted house on a side street is adjacent to the busy King West neighbourhood. Indulge in a sophisticated Spanish-influenced tasting menu in this charming, homey dining room.

Spend your evening peacefully gazing out the floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the residential portion of Ossington Avenue at this northern Bloorcourt restaurant.

Perfect for the foodie in your life, this quaint corner spot offers up a rotating Chef's Menu based on ingredients they grow in-house and has an excellent, tucked away back patio for a quiet spring evening.

Head to the Danforth East for classic French fare in this wholesome, relaxed restaurant. Its unfussy menu and decor set the night up perfectly to be simple yet satisfying, both with thanks to chef/owner Ben Grundy being of Jacob's Steakhouse experience, and its family-forward neighbourhood location.

From looks alone, this minimalistic dining room in Riverside is the perfect setting for a tranquil evening.

With its crisp and clean interior design and crowd-friendly Italian-French menu, featuring easy staples like lasagna and steak frites, this Queen East restaurant can provide anyone a pleasant night out.

If you're looking to visit the popular Ossington Strip but still want to ensure a relatively quiet night ahead, this Palestinian-Israeli corner hub is the perfect choice.

Despite their kitchen being smack in the middle of the space, their warm and moody interior will still leave you feeling tucked away from the chaos of the world for a night.

This homey and unpretentious East Chinatown spot for French food caters perfectly to anyone looking for a fantastic meal in a simple, precious setting.

Try one of their freshly baked breads and sophisticated wines in their laid-back dining room, essential for a quiet night.

Escape from the boisterous College Street into this dimly lit, homey Persian eatery.

Perfect for an evening of simple, hearty dishes like grilled kebabs, herbaceous stews and buttery rice, hours can be easily passed together in this down to earth restaurant.

Leslieville is home to this spot, quintessential for an uncomplicated evening in its rustic dining room.

Luxurious yet classic French fare is served up at this spot guaranteed to be tame and charming, considering its namesake comes from owner Darlene Mitchell's grandparents.

If you're a fan of the Entertainment District spot's Middle Eastern fare but are seeking a quieter crowd, head north to their Midtown location for the same excellent eats in a cozier setting.

The multi-level space is plush with pillow-filled booths and snug couches to lounge in for hours while you bask in its dim, warm lighting.

Simplicity is available at its finest in this unpretentious Michelin-recommended Bloordale restaurant.

Elevated Chinese cuisine will fill you up in the humble dining room of this under-the-radar spot, that manages to simultaneously guarantee a tranquil yet memorable evening.