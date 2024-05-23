This quaint Ontario village makes for a perfect road trip to escape city life

If you're looking to immerse yourself in the polar opposite of fast-paced city life, the quaint village of Westport might just be your speed.

With a population of just 634 as of 2021, the small lakefront village is also Ontario's smallest municipality by land area at just 1.68 square km— yet there's plenty to see and do.

Located 100 km southwest of Ottawa and approximately 240 km east of Toronto, you can make it out to Westport from the 416 by car in 3-4 hours. And once you arrive, you might want to stay a while and get to know this close-knit community on Upper Rideau Lake.

Westport offers a charming small-town vibe with a historic Main Street and plenty of cute shops and restaurants.

Most of the accommodations in town are smaller bed and breakfasts like The Cove Inn and The Victorian Luxury Suites, with locations and architecture that will immerse you in the laidback local feel.

But, as a waterfront town, it's the harbour where you'll find the most activity.

Westport's public wharf may only have capacity for about 30 vessels, but its artificial island and dock offer a refuge for more than just watercraft, featuring a small park with a picnic area and barbecues.

Boaters will love Westport for its lakefront lifestyle, positioned at the head of the Rideau Canal. That makes this village the perfect start or end point for a voyage along the navigable canal.

Even boaters less interested in long canal treks have plenty to do on the Upper Rideau Lake, which offers anglers a variety of catches like smallmouth bass, pickerel, yellow perch, and northern pike.

Landlubbers can enjoy Westport too, with fun activities like a trip to Foley Mountain Conservation Area.

The highest conservation area in the Rideau Valley measures 2.4 square km (much larger than the town itself) and is a stop along the 300-km Rideau Trail that connects Kingston and Ottawa.

A highlight of any trip to Foley Mountain is a hike up to Spy Rock scenic lookout for a panoramic view overlooking the town — a downright spectacular spot to take in Fall colours later in the year.