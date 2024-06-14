This quiet Ontario town on an island can only be accessed by ferry

If you want to visit this quaint town in Ontario this summer, you'll have no choice but to board a ferry, as its quiet streets, independent shops, and mom-and-pop restaurants are located on an island about 20 minutes away from Kingston.

Marysville, located on Wolfe Island within the St. Lawrence River, is home to only about 400 inhabitants, even though it's the island's largest community.

The island itself boasts lush vegetation, wildlife, woodland trails, and a jaw-dropping sandy beach with crystal-clear waters. Out of all the Thousand Islands, Wolfe Island is one of the most visited within the archipelago of 1,864 islands.

Overall, approximately 1,500 residents live on the island, although that number tends to increase during the summer months, since many people have seasonal vacation homes or cottages there.

As noted on Destination Ontario, the best way to explore the island is by bicycle, since there are no taxis or public transit available on the island, and most of its shops and restaurants are located in Marysville, which is about 4.5 kilometres from the ferry dock.

There are only a handful of accommodations in the small town, such as the Hotel Wolfe Island Hotel and Blue Moose Bed and Breakfast. Some of the top-visited independent businesses include the Wolfe Island Bakery (known for their butter tarts), and The Wolfe Island Pub and Pizzeria.

Although the island is only 29 kilometres long, it boasts a deep local history dating back to 1675. The island was initially used as a fur trading post and was once known for its dairy farming, since it was the site of multiple cheese factories.

If you're up for an adventure, you can visit the island's biggest draw, the Big Sandy Bay Beach, which is located about a 13-minute drive or 50-minute bike ride outside of Marysville.

The secluded beach can be accessed from a 1.3 kilometre forested hike, and its shoreline has rolling sand dunes and crystal-clear blue water.

Marysville can be accessed year-round via the Wolfe Islander III ferry with service from Kingston. The ferry takes approximately 20 minutes to cross and can hold up to 55 cars per trip.