Toronto just got a new nonstop flight to a subtropical European island

If you're looking for a tropical getaway this summer, you'll be pleased to hear that Portugal's Azores Airlines just launched nonstop flights from Toronto to the archipelago of Madeira, just off the northwest coast of Africa.

Madeira is the most populous Portuguese island, and is renowned for its unique wine, lush vegetation, hiking trails, and pre-historic laural forest, which is classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Laurisilva of Madeiraunique is home to a variety of plants and animals, including many endemic species such as the Madeiran long-toed pigeon.

With its subtropical climate, Madeira is a popular year-round resort and is the most densely populated Portuguese island.

Flights will depart Funchal, Madeira — which happens to be the hometown of Portuguese soccer player Cristiano — on Fridays at 6:25 a.m. In the opposite direction, flights will depart Toronto Pearson Airport at 11 a.m. on Saturdays from June to September.

The aircraft servicing the flight can carry over 260 passengers, including 18 in business class.

Flights to the subtropical island are already available on the Azores Airlines website. In addition to the new direct flights, the carrier will maintain the current offer of flights to Toronto with a stop in Ponta Delgada (Azores).