Every room in this retro-style motel in Ontario is uniquely themed

If you're looking for plans this upcoming long weekend — and want to spruce up your Instagram feed — this motel just a few hours outside of Toronto should be on your radar.

Situated near the shores of Lake Erie, The Grove Motel's latest location in Colchester, Ont. is the sister property to its original location in Kingsville.

The motel chain's second property officially opened up its doors last summer, and offers 27 uniquely designed rooms, all of which include free WiFi, air conditioning, a mini fridge, and free complimentary parking.

There are a variety of themes to choose from, including the "Great White North," 70s, beach, flamingo, Wild West, and jungle, and one room is even fully modeled after the picturesque Beverly Hills Hotel.

If you're looking for something more extravagant, the motel also offers a handful of suites, all of which are uniquely decorated.

These include the "I do" suite, a video game-themed room, and one appropriately titled "The Wink," featuring a red heart-shaped tub, stripper pole, and disco balls.

The two-storey motel also comes with a groovy Joe Hot and Cold specialty coffee shop at its base, in case you need a little pick-me-up before your road trip back home.

The Grove Motel is located at 96 County Road 50 West, roughly a 45-minute drive south of Windsor. Room rates at the motel average approximately $250 per night and are available for booking online.