Breathtaking new nature reserve opening in Ontario next month

A stunning new nature reserve is opening in Ontario next month, and it's a super short drive from Toronto.

For the past year, the Township of Uxbridge has been working on a proposal for Ontario's newest Provincial Park, Uxbridge Urban Provincial Park, and, next month, it'll finally be open to the public.

Rather than an extensive, singular plot of land reserved for the park, Uxbridge exists as several individual blocks of greenspace — some connected, some not — that run through the town.

"With 83 per cent of Ontario’s growing population located in urban centres, it's imperative that we build more provincial parks closer to home," says Andrea Khanjin, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks.

Located just 50 kilometres outside of Toronto, it'll only take the city's residents about an hour to reach the reserve and spend the day strolling, jogging or biking its extensive trails.

The opening of the park also marks the first urban Provincial Park in Ontario — an exciting achievement for anyone growing weary of the seemingly endless expense of glass and concrete here in the city.

As of July 1, the public will be able to explore the new park free of charge.

For the time being, the awe-inspiring natural landscapes and pre-existing walking and hiking trails will be all you're able to take part in at the park, as the province begins to create a plan for more recreational activities in the future.