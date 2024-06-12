Travel
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto to london flights

Toronto is getting a new non-stop flight service to a major world capital

Travel
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Toronto residents will soon have another option when it comes to travelling across the pond thanks to a new direct flight service to the home of fish and chips, afternoon tea, and Sunday roast. 

British airline Virgin Atlantic is officially gearing up to return to the Canadian market for the first time in over a decade. As part of its expansion, the carrier will launch flights connecting Toronto and London daily. 

Regarded as one of the world's major global cities, London has no shortage of landmarks and attractions to marvel over and explore, including the Tower of London, Buckingham Palace, Borough Market, Convent Garden, Hyde Park, as well as a plethora of museums and historic pubs. 

Starting March 30, 2025, the airline will fly daily between Toronto Pearson Airport and Heathrow Airport. With this launch, Virgin Atlantic will be competing with several other airlines on the route, including Air Canada, British Airways, and Air Transat.

The new route will be serviced by a mix of aircraft, including the A330-900neo, featuring an onboard social space and wireless charging. 

Tickets for the new route will be available starting on Wednesday, June 19, with round-trip prices starting at $800. 

Lead photo by

Aniczkania/Shutterstock
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

Toronto is getting a new non-stop flight service to a major world capital

Former Toronto resident shares rainy night Airbnb 'horror story'

Canadians can now live and work remotely in Japan with a new digital nomad visa

Canadian explains why she prefers being back home after 11 years abroad

Popular streamer Kai Cenat slams Air Canada as 'dog sh*t' after being stranded in Toronto

Epic drive in Ontario takes you around one of the most majestic lakes in the world

Ontario provincial park comes with beautiful beaches and a forest therapy trail

Forgotten highway is a journey through some of Ontario's most scenic small towns