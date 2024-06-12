Toronto is getting a new non-stop flight service to a major world capital

Toronto residents will soon have another option when it comes to travelling across the pond thanks to a new direct flight service to the home of fish and chips, afternoon tea, and Sunday roast.

British airline Virgin Atlantic is officially gearing up to return to the Canadian market for the first time in over a decade. As part of its expansion, the carrier will launch flights connecting Toronto and London daily.

Regarded as one of the world's major global cities, London has no shortage of landmarks and attractions to marvel over and explore, including the Tower of London, Buckingham Palace, Borough Market, Convent Garden, Hyde Park, as well as a plethora of museums and historic pubs.

Starting March 30, 2025, the airline will fly daily between Toronto Pearson Airport and Heathrow Airport. With this launch, Virgin Atlantic will be competing with several other airlines on the route, including Air Canada, British Airways, and Air Transat.

Let’s go, Toronto 🍁



From hockey pucks and slam dunks to coffeeshops and waterfronts, there’s something for everyone. Daily flights start 30th March 2025. pic.twitter.com/8RcxjHxRM3 — virginatlantic (@VirginAtlantic) June 10, 2024

The new route will be serviced by a mix of aircraft, including the A330-900neo, featuring an onboard social space and wireless charging.

Tickets for the new route will be available starting on Wednesday, June 19, with round-trip prices starting at $800.