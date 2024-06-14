Ontario lake crowned one of the most beautiful in the entire world

An Ontario lake ranks among the most beautiful in the world, just one of many accolades for what could be the greatest of all the Great Lakes.

Lake Superior is listed among the world's 48 most breathtaking freshwater bodies by Conde Nast Traveler, and it's not the first time the massive lake spanning the Canada–U.S. border has been ranked as one of the most impressive on the globe.

The ranking describes Lake Superior as feeling "more like an ocean than your typical fresh body of water," and statistics certainly back up this statement.

Its almost 4,400 kilometres of shoreline spans Ontario and the U.S. states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota, while its surface area of 82,100 square kilometres is comparable to the entire landmass of the United Arab Emirates.

Conde Nast Traveler writes that the lake "boasts a variety of landscapes, ranging from sandstone cliffs and sea caves to towering waterfalls, and you can spend countless vacation days exploring the waters from the seat of a kayak."

Lake Superior was a shoo-in for the list, with its naturally occurring bathtubs, secluded beaches and mystical ice caves. The lake even has an ultra-confident social media persona, self-described as the G.L.O.A.T (greatest lake of all time).

Lake Superior was one of three Canadian lakes to make the list, along with Lake Winnipeg and Moraine Lake.

Just weeks earlier, Lake Superior was crowned the second-bluest lake in the world, sitting just behind Lake Ontario.

Lake Superior claimed second place in another similar ranking earlier this year, when it was dubbed the second-most scenic in the world, just behind Alberta's stunning Lake Louise.