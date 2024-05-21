Ontario is home to the two bluest lakes in the entire world

The two lakes with the bluest hue in the world can be found right here in Ontario, according to a new study using satellite imagery to determine which freshwater bodies come closest to the truest shade of blue.

Ontario claimed the top two ranked lakes on the list from gambling site CanadaCasino, which found that Lake Ontario and Lake Superior are the two closest freshwater bodies on the planet to the truest shade of blue known as YinMn Blue.

Lake Ontario came in at the top spot among lakes analyzed, with a DeltaE measure of just 5.32 points off of YinMn Blue.

Lake Superior, which spans the Ontario-U.S. border, took the second position with a difference of 7.63. The lake was also recently recognized in a similar study as the second-most scenic in the world.

Another Canadian lake rounded out the top 3, with Moraine Lake in Banff, Alberta, coming in at 10.34 points apart from YinMn Blue on the DeltaE scale.

The methodology of studies conducted by these gambling websites is often dubious at best.

In its own study, CanadaCasino notes that there are over 100 million lakes on Earth, collectively taking up 3.7 per cent of continental land surfaces. Yet the study also recognizes that it only analyzed "80 popular lakes worldwide," which equals approximately 0.00008 per cent of the lakes on the planet.

I'm going to go out on a limb and say that percentage isn't enough to call this ranking "conclusive."

Regardless, having the two bluest lakes of 80 popular bodies of water is nothing to shake a pool noodle at, and serves as a reminder of the amazing natural features that shape our province.