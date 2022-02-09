CNN ridiculed for misspelling name of Canada's capital in live broadcast from Ottawa

One of America's most-watched cable news networks has gravely offended the people of Canada by failing to spell check a location chyron during a broadcast from Ottawa — or, as CNN has dubbed it, Ottowa.

That’s not how it’s spelt CNN pic.twitter.com/zQkucR7BVO — Kristin Raworth (@KristinRaworth) February 8, 2022

It would appear as though CNN's Canada-based international correspondent Paula Newton, herself a Canadian, was reporting live from the scene of ongoing anti-vaccine mandate protests in Canada's capital late Tuesday morning when the error was spotted.

Whoever at the station was in charge of the location chyron under Newton's panel either made a typo or genuinely thought that Ottawa was spelled "Ottowa."

Whatever the case, viewers north of the border were displeased.

Some found the gaffe kind of funny, holding it up as an example of the differences in education systems between Canada and the U.S.

the fine American education system strikes again! — 💎 Drunk Shania Fan (@DrunkTwain) February 8, 2022

Or as an example of just how little regard American media lends to Canada at all.

It's a good thing that CNN has a map. Yankees would not have any idea of where Ottawa is or that it's the Capital of Canada. — Wayne Vollett (@WayneVollett) February 9, 2022

Some were merely pleased that CNN at least got the city right, as opposed to labelling Toronto or Montreal as the capital city of Canada.

Well at least they know the capital in NOT Toronto. How embarrassing for @cnn to not know how to spell the capital city of their closest neighbour. @paulanewtonCNN — Sheri (@blue_marzipan) February 9, 2022

While others had fun misspelling the names of major American cities in return.

Well...since they all seem to pronounce it "Werrrrshington".🤦‍♀️🤣



I always knew most Americans were parochial, but only recently did I realize how many speak like yokels. — Replace Mississauga City Council Next Election (@MisspoliReport) February 9, 2022

Others were quick to point out that CNN wasn't alone in its failure.

"NBC Nightly News did the same thing last night," wrote one Twitter user in response to a screenshot of the errant chyron.

Many others took the opportunity to pull up that viral 2020 clips of Fox News host Tucker Carlson pronouncing Ottawa in the weirdest way ever.

It's kinda their thing down there: https://t.co/aWyDXgWYDv — Christopher (@cseal) February 9, 2022

At least a few viewers seemed genuinely offended, calling upon CNN for an apology.

You own Ottawa and Canada an apology @CNN for insulting it. https://t.co/s97sXyrJOS — A Man With A Tie (@Know76I) February 9, 2022

But the vast majority of people responding to the error simply made jokes.

"Shh. It will be easier to regain the tourism trade if Ottowa was the place with the trouble," wrote one Twitter user.

"And that's our cultural relevance in a microcosm," wrote another in what may or may not actually be a joke.

That’s what the sign says tho pic.twitter.com/l7V8Jeiere — Joe Moed (@jomo87) February 9, 2022

Hey, if there's anything Canadians can do well, it's poke fun at ourselves. It's how we've all come to cope with living in 'Murrica's bloated shadow.