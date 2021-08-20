10 patios where you can catch breathtaking views of the sunset

One of the highlights of the summer is the feeling of watching a glorious sunset on a blissfully warm evening. Though the weather has been hit or miss this year, there are still many nights ahead of us with the potential for clear skies and a spectacular "magic hour".

Here are a few patios from which you can catch a breathtaking view of the sunset.

It's not surprising that this waterfront spot is popular. It boasts a sprawling lakeside patio from which you can imbibe awe-inspiring sights of the sun setting over Lake Ontario

This patio nestled in the Scarborough Bluffs looks out over a marina and is charmingplace to drink in the views of the sunset descending slowly behind the horizon.

A unique waterfront experience awaits you on this massive patio in the Port Lands that boasts a fantastic sunset scene at dusk. Whether you've shelled out a bit extra for a spot in one of their luxurious cabanas, or are simply living your best life without one, the views of the sunset on this waterfront spot are free.

High above the city on top of the Bisha Hotel, Kost's rooftop patio boasts a magnificent view of Toronto. At dusk you can be sure that the sunset will give your rooftop experience a romantic ambience, forty-four storeys above the city.

If you haven't yet ventured to this King West rooftop oasis, you might not know that it boasts several impressive amenities. Highlights include three pools, a lounge bar, private cabanas and a stunning, panoramic view of the sunset.

Fans of the Beaches will likely already be familiar with the rooftop patio at Murphy's Law, aptly named The Loft. Watch the sun set slowly over the beaches as the sky's perfect pastels accent your warm summer evening.

You may be familiar with the Falcon Sky Bar at Hotel X, but did you know it's been transformed into an incredible staycation destination called Summer House? Open until Labour Day, the view from this three-storey rooftop patio is sure to be among your most memorable summer experiences.

Views of the idyllic sunset are one of the reasons Sugar Beach is such an east end gem, and this waterfront patio calls it home. With a clear view of the Toronto skyline, you'll find yourself sipping on a stunning sunset and wondering why we don't all go to Sugar Beach every day!

Views of stunning vistas are only a ferry ride away. This Toronto Island patio sits right on the water, looking back at the city. As you watch the sun cast a glowing ambience behind the city skyline, you'll wonder how it's possible that Toronto could be so romantic.

Revamped with a new look and updated menu, this rooftop near College and Spadina has incredible views overlooking downtown. Grab a burger and cocktail and settle in for the night.