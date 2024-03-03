A brief history of Southern Ontario's forgotten kilns

Within Toronto's Lower Don River Trail area lies the Great Honey Kiln of 1800, a small but mighty monument to the city's industrial heritage.

Believed to have been built by the Taylor family in the 19th century, this structure played a pivotal role in Toronto's thriving brick-making industry.

Hiding in the heart of Toronto, the kiln's crumbling brick exterior and oven are a haunting tribute to the craftsmanship of yesteryears, offering a striking subject for photographers seeking to capture the essence of a bygone era.

This forgotten kiln, and the valley it's surrounded by, make great subjects or backgrounds for the visual arts. Photographers, videographers, and painters will be absorbed by the Great Honey Kiln's unique design and historical significance.

The kiln is undeniably a victim to the ravages of time, leading lovers of the Lower Don Valley to express desire for the city to make efforts to preserve this iconic landmark, ensuring that its legacy endures for generations to come.

Beyond Toronto's Great Honey Kiln of 1800, Southern Ontario is home to a multitude of hidden ruins and forgotten landmarks, each offering a fascinating glimpse into the region's rich heritage.

Southern Ontario's abandoned structures beckon history buffs and photography enthusiasts alike to embark on an unforgettable journey through time where every weathered brick and crumbling façade whispers tales of resilience and ingenuity from generations past.

Limehouse Kilns - Limehouse

In the heart of Limehouse, Ontario, visitors can discover the remnants of a once-thriving limestone industry.

Against the backdrop of scenic landscapes, photographers can capture the rustic charm of these historic kilns, weaving tales of the province's industrial prowess.

Cheltenham Brickworks - Caledon

This relic of Ontario's industrial history is just a five minute drive from the iconic Cheltenham Badlands.

With its weathered structures and crumbling walls, the Cheltenham Brickworks provides a hauntingly beautiful backdrop for incredible photos for visitors' social accounts.

Bowmanville Lime Kilns - Bowmanville

Journey to Bowmanville and uncover the secrets of its lime-making heritage. Amidst lush surroundings, photographers can explore the weathered remains of these historic kilns, capturing the essence of a bygone era against a picturesque backdrop.

Tobacco Kilns - Norfolk County

Once used for drying tobacco leaves, the kilns scattered throughout Norfolk County now stand abandoned, their weathered facades telling stories of years gone by.

For photographers seeking unique subjects, these forgotten tobacco kilns offer endless opportunities for capturing the essence of Southern Ontario's agricultural heritage.

Hidden Lime Kilns - Renfrew County

Whether you're interested in local history or simply seeking out unique photo opportunities, these historic kilns hidden in Renfrew County are sure to captivate your imagination.

These abandoned kilns have well-stood the tests of time, making a for a unique and interactive adventure climbing on and exploring structures that were once vital to the lime production industry in the area.