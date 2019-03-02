These wilderness pods near Toronto are the perfect spring getaway

Although the weather in Toronto has been treacherous lately with record amounts of snow, the fact that spring is just weeks away gives us all something to look forward to.

Luckily, just two hours from Toronto in Norfolk County, there's a wilderness pod resort that offers a totally different experience for anyone wanting to escape the city for a bit.

Combining the rustic appeal of camping with the comfort and luxury of a hotel, Long-Point Eco Adventures is like an adult's playground with tons of activities for an epic getaway with friends.

This sprawling retreat offers a ton of overnight accommodations, depending on what kind of "camper" you are. The wilderness pods and wilderness suites, which resemble small cabins, each come with a king- or queen-sized bed, hardwood floors, private washroom, running water, and a deck.

On the other hand, the camping pods are a little more rustic, and are perfect for anyone who likes to camp without all the work. These pods are similar to the wilderness suites, except there's no electricity or running water. Hopefully the idea of using an outhouse doesn't scare you too much.

Part of the appeal of this wilderness retreat is obviously the unique accommodations, but what really makes this place stand out are the activities and facilities that practically make it a summer camp for adults.

You can embark upon one of the zipline canopy tours, go kayaking, bike along the 50-kilometre trails of Turkey Point Provincial Park, host an axe-throwing competition, or venture across the road to the spectacular Burning Kiln Winery for some local vino.

Prices range from just $95/night during low season (April to June) for the camping pods, to $299/night during high season (June to September) for the wilderness king suites.