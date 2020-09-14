This is what those mysterious concrete sculptures are in Toronto's Lower Don Trail

The Lower Don Trail in Toronto has been a popular spot for biking this summer and many might be wondering about the stone-based residents they pass along the way.

Launched in 2017 by the Don River Valley Park Art Program, the installation is part of a curated series of public artworks along the Don River.

Duane Linklater is the artist behind this 14-piece cast concrete sculpture series Monsters for Beauty, Permanence and Individuality.

Linklater's "monsters" are actually cast replicas of gargoyles that adorn prominent buildings around the city.

They're meant to inspire reflection upon Toronto’s history in terms of development, settlement, and changes made to our natural environment.

"The gargoyle as an icon communicates power and authority; it is a protector of a certain kind of colonial space," reads the project's description.

"Linklater’s gargoyle sculptures focus attention on the Lower Don’s role in Toronto’s industrialization, while sparking a larger conversation regarding ongoing Indigenous and colonial occupation of the city."

The sculptures are part of a long-term installation, according to the park's website, so don't worry if you haven't seen them yet.