5 weekend getaways in Ontario to add to your summer bucket list

Weekend getaways in Ontario are the perfect way to escape the hustle and bustle of Toronto for a few days while getting to explore some of the incredible nearby destinations our province has to offer.

From lakeside retreats to vibrant towns filled with charm, there are countless places that are a short trip away and see while the summer weather is here.

Here are weekend getaways in Ontario to add to your summer bucket list.

With white sand beaches and clear blue waters, Southampton is a lively lakeside town which is perfect for a relaxed summer escape. Located on the shores of Lake Huron, its blend of cultural attractions and natural beauty attract visitors from near and far.

Stroll through downtown and admire historic buildings and museums, take a tour of Chantry Island's mysterious shipwrecks off the shore, or simply bask the day away on the beach before grabbing a bite at one of Southampton's quaint restaurants or pubs.

While beautiful all year round, nothing beats Algonquin Provincial Park in the summer. As Canada's oldest provincial park, it is also Ontario's third largest, boasting rolling maple hills, dense forests, rivers, and thousands of lakes within its perimeters.

Algonquin is popular for hiking and biking, with countless trails to explore that all lead you through the park's natural beauty. Swimming, boating, paddling, and fishing are some of the park's most popular activities. While camping is the preferred way to experience Algonquin overnight, there are also yurts and glamping options for some added comfort.

Manitoulin Island is the largest freshwater island in the world, with spectacular hiking, sightseeing, boating, waterfalls, and some of the most striking landscapes in Ontario.

Visit Bridal Veil Falls, a popular 11-metre cascade, or hike the Cup and Saucer Trail, which leads you to a breathtaking panoramic view from a cliff face. Manitoulin is rich in Indigenous culture and home to six Anishinaabe First Nations communities. Visitors are welcome to take a guided canoe tour or spirit walk or witness a local Pow Wow.

Named as one of the prettiest small towns in Canada, Paris has European inspiration everywhere you turn, from the cobblestone homes on the edge of the Grand River to intimate cafes and trendy shops.

Just over an hour's drive from Toronto, Paris is a great getaway destination for a small town escape. Hike the Cambridge to Paris Rail Trail, browse artisan stalls and food at Wincey Mills, or have a whimsical tea party at Tea on the Grand.

Lanark County, just west of Ottawa, is home to stunning landscapes, charming small towns, and is full of great local shops and restaurants to explore.

Check out Perth, a pretty community along the scenic Tay River, or head to Almonte, a popular filming destination for rom-coms and holiday movies. Those with a sweet tooth would be pleased to know this is Ontario's maple syrup capital, but you can also follow the Lanark County Chocolate Trail.