Perth is a historical heritage town that is one of the prettiest in Ontario. Located an hour southwest of Ottawa, along the scenic Tay River and surrounded by lush views of breath-taking nature, Perth has so much to offer.

If you haven’t already visited this gorgeous town, winter is the best time of the year to plan the perfect weekend getaway.

The Best Western Plus Parkside Inn & Spa overlooks the picturesque Stewart Park in the heart of downtown Perth. It is a convenient location to relax and take in all that adventures that await.

Here's how to spend 36 hours in Perth, Ontario.

8 a.m. - Start your trip off right with a delicious breakfast

Penny's Place off Highway 7, a small and homey family owned diner since 1994, serves incredible homemade breakfasts that you absolutely must try. Some of their specialties including pancakes and breakfast poutine.

Starting your adventure off here gives you the perfect excuse to start early because it fills up quickly.

10:00 a.m. - Now that you've fueled-up on good food, it's time to pamper yourself

Owner, Chrystine Moreau, has always loved the sound of waves crashing on the beach. Join her at the Beach House Massage and Bodywork and capture the same feelings of peace and serenity that you would feel while lazing on the beach.

Treat yourself to a registered massage, spa, or hair and makeup services.

11:00 a.m. - Hit the downtown shops for some retail therapy

Perth is home to over 70 shops, boutiques, and specialty stores in their historical downtown core. A popular shop in downtown Perth is Dragon Moon, where you can find a nice variety of crystals, candles, and beautiful one-of-a-kind jewellery.

The Red Brick Emporium is another favourite local boutique for home decor, the latest fashion trends and DIY workshops.

While you are in the downtown area, be sure to take a stroll through the scenic Stewart Park, which is always breathtaking, no matter the season.

1:00 p.m. - It's time for lunch

Check out the Twisted Fork Cafe and Bistro for a delicious home-cooked meal. Here, Kelly and staff serve up an amazing selection of tasty soups, salads, burgers and artesian sandwiches. Their daily specials are good old comfort foods, always fresh and sure to fill you up.

2:00 p.m. - The Perth Museum is next on the agenda

Admission to the Perth Museum is absolutely free, with donations accepted. So you can’t go wrong with a visit here to explore this beautiful 3 story restored 19th-century mansion filled with historical furnishings and artifacts about Perth and its founding colonists.

3:00 p.m. - Check-in to your hotel

Just a 3-minute walk from the Perth Museum, you will find the Best Western Plus Perth Parkside Inn & Spa in Perth overlooking the scenic view of Stewart Park.

Make yourself at home in one of their spacious rooms featuring refrigerators, flat-screen televisions, free cable and wireless internet to keep you connected.

Take advantage of the hotel's amenities such as an indoor pool, a spa tub, fitness centre and onsite spa services.

5:30 p.m. - Grab an early dinner

Next, head on over to Peter's Family Restaurant, where owners Chelsea & Mitch Fowler and team will cook you a delicious, hearty meal. A fabulous spot for quality comfort foods and friendly service that offers a refreshing throwback to the simplicity and goodness of the good old days in a welcoming setting.

If you like chicken pot pie this is the place to get it. And save some room for their coconut cream pie for dessert. Takeout butter tarts for later on at the hotel.

7:00 p.m. - Visit the Crystal Palace

Remodeled in the 1990s, the Crystal Palace is currently home to the Perth Festival of Lights, which takes place from Nov. 20 to Jan. 2. There will be a continuous viewing of the decorated Christmas trees from the outside of the Crystal Palace.

A Community Christmas Tree is lit up outside the Crystal Palace for spectators to view. You can also hang up a red ornament on the tree to thank frontline workers.

7:30 p.m. - Take in a hockey game or go for a skate on one of the many outdoor rinks around Perth

The Perth and District Community Centre is the home of the Perth Blue Wings Junior Hockey League.The winter ice season runs until the end of March each year.

Why not take in a hockey game or slap on a pair of skates and check out one of Perth’s many outdoor arenas.

10:00 p.m. - Top your night off with a stop at the Garage Sports Bar

"The Garage Sports Bar is not just a bar but a fun meeting place." Stop by for a cold beer and play a game of pool or two. Dale Moore and staff provide excellent service and hospitality that are second to none.

10 a.m. - Breakfast and a coffee to start your second day off right!

Head on over to Cafe Hideaway for their famous all day breakfast. Their breakfast sandwiches are delectable with your choice of sausage, bacon or ham, and egg smothered in cheddar cheese on an English muffin for just $5.25.

While you're there, check out their wall of beautiful antique items on display.

11:00 a.m. - A trip to Perth would not be complete without visiting the Code's Mill.

Built in 1903, and constructed from lavender tinted limestone, Code's Mill is unique to the town of Perth. Described by some as "the most handsome building in Eastern Ontario," it's a must see on your list of things to do when in Perth.

Grab a box of specialty chocolates at Perth's Chocolate Works, while touring the quant shops located inside the Mill.

The interior of the mill reminds me of the old Chelsea Market in NYC with its classic charm and beautiful character.

While you are in the area, make sure to visit the Mammoth Cheese Factory and snap some quick photos beside the BIG cheese.

1:00 p.m. - Lunch at Coutts Coffee and Cafe

Fuel-up with a delicious cup of coffee and a sandwich at Coutts Cafe. The building features charming stone walls and a cozy fireplace. Perched along the Tay Canal, Coutts Cafe offers beautiful views of Gore Street along the water.

On your stroll there, you may even spot a giant sized red chair that is perfect for the gram.

3:00 p.m. - Start your mini beer crawl with a visit to Perth Brewery

Perth Brewery is one of the most renowned breweries in all of Ontario and home to a vast selection of local craft beers to try.

4:30 p.m. - More beer and great food

Take a trip to the Weatherhead Brewery in the beautifully renovated old Wampole Factory "known for beginning their pharmaceutical business 100 years ago by selling C liver oil and grape salts."

7:00 p.m. - Catch a show at Studio Theatre Perth

Every season of the year, including winter months, the Studio Theatre in Perth offers a fresh lineup of well-loved theatre productions.

Their show time starts at 7:30 pm sharp, so arrive early to get good seats and enjoy the show.